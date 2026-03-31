Day 7 Spring Football Moves to Metairie

Welcome to this special edition of Spring football on the Green Wave Report from ON SI Tulane. The Green Wave Report is a weekly rundown of stories we've put together, analysis of what went on, and what you can expect later in the week from On SI Tulane, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. If you like what we produce each week, we’d appreciate it if you’d like our stories and subscribe to our YouTube channel. It helps us in knowing what you like and don’t like.

On the 7th Day, the Wave Heads to Metry

Day 7 of spring football practice for Will Hall and his troops. Practices will be held Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday for the next 3 weeks leading up to the finale: the annual spring game at 9:00 a.m. in Yulman stadium on Saturday, April 18th.

The Green Wave moved practices inside because of potential severe weather. Instead of holding practice at the Tulane indoor practice facility, Hall took his team to the Saints indoor field. Lightening was forecast for Uptown, so it was a precautionary measure. In addition, Hall wanted his new Chief of Staff, Chris Hatcher and new Director of Football, Roy Thornton to get the experience of the process, which Hall told us will happen in the future, even with the Bubble, because the football team cannot hold a full practice on Claiborne. But maybe most importantly, the Bubble isn't technologically ready.

"The ability to film in our indoor facility is not going to be finalized for a few more days," Hall told us when we asked about using the new Tulane facility. "and I didn't want to lose (the chance for) the video."

Limited Video Opportunities Again

Any videoing of the practice sessions by the media was limited to stretching activities. This has happened before, and it was still boring this time. So no videos except for our interviews, which today include head coach will hall, and the two men competing for the starting quarterback position: Kadin Semonza and Zeon Chriss-Gremillion. The complete interviews can be viewed on our YouTube Channel along with our weekly reports on all Tulane athletics including baseball and basketball. To see all three interviews, click here.

On a non-football note, Tulane baseball entertains Nicholls tonight at Turchin stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30.

We hope you've enjoyed this special spring football edition of the Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. Thursday the Green Wave football team has Spring practice session #8. We will be covering that for you and bring you a special edition of the Green Wave Report Thursday. We hope you’ll join us at 4:00 p.m. Thursday.