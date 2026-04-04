Day 9 Tulane Spring Football: The Green Wave Report, April 4, 2026

Welcome to this special edition of spring football on the Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. The Green Wave Report is a weekly rundown of stories we've put together, analysis of what went on, and what you can expect later in the week from On SI Tulane, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. If you like what we produce each week, we’d appreciate it if you’d like our stories and subscribe to our YouTube channel. It helps us in knowing what you like and don’t like.

Day nine of spring football for the Tulane program. A comfortable, mostly cloudy day in yeoman stadium. Every now and then, the sun would peak out from behind the cloud cover, making it a little bit warmer.. Again, humidity is up there but not near as humid as midweek was.

Well, over 50 recruit possibilities and their families were in Yulman stadium for this Easter Saturday practice. Close to 100 family members were in the shady side of the stands in Yulman there to watch their Young men watch the Tulane practice session.

Some good news today: last year's breakout running back, Jamauri McClure, was participating in Spring practice for the first time since off-season shoulder surgery. Hold on. Don't get ahead of me: no pads, no contact, but it was good to see McClure get non-contact reps with the offense early in practice. He actually ran through a few holes during offensive drills and was seen during team drills at the end of practice watching from the field.

During special teams drills, we got to see St. Martin graduate Cooper Helmke work on field goals for the first time. He is competing for the starting Place kicker role for this year after an injury plagued freshman year uptown.

He had a 35 yd attempt blocked. Can't blame him for poor edge blocking, but the redshirt freshman nailed a 48-yard field goal, with pressure, that sailed through the uprights and halfway into the stands. The field goal received ooh's and Ahs from the people on the sideline.

Today, interviews with head coach Will Hall, wide receivers Anthony Brown-Stevens and Destyn Hill, along with linebacker Chris Rodgers which can be seen on our YouTube Channel. You can see those particular interviews by clicking here.

We hope you've enjoyed this special spring football edition of the Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. Monday, our regular edition of the Green Wave Report you’ll join us at 4:00 p.m. In the meantime, please subscribe and comment as much as you want. I'm Doug Joubert.

We'll see you Monday at 4:00.