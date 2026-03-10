Day Two, Tulane Football Spring Practice

Tulane football opened day two of Spring Practice Tuesday morning in Yulman stadium on another cloudy, humid, but decently comfortable day. Things were a little bit warmer. The cloud coverage helped with the temperature not climbing too high, while doing the opposite with the humidity.

It was another shirts and shorts kind of day. There was plenty of live action, but no contact.

Kicking Game an Early Focus

The Green Wave worked quite a bit on the kicking game early in practice. Transfer kicker Jackson Courville was true where teams would line up for the extra point, out to 45 yards. He went four for four in live action on the day.

Returning kicker Zach Marini went three for four missing from 35 yards out.

There was also live punting. Former Karr standout Jaylin Lucas was back to receive punts showing some really good moves and great ball possession.

Tulane did not work on kickoffs. Coach Will Hall has been pointed in making sure fans know the kicking game is important, though. He reiterated it in interviews, saying to expect starters to be on special teams.

Hobbling QB in Early Spring Practice

One of the things we failed to mention yesterday Zeon Chriss-Gremillion has been limited in reps in these two days. He tweaked a hamstring a couple of weeks ago, and Tulane coaches decided to keep Chriss-Gremillion to a minimum of work, Including when contact begins later this week.

Speaking of contact, this is the last day of shirts and shorts. They're breaking out the on Thursday and will be that way all the way through the rest of spring football up to the spring game which is set for 9 A.M on Saturday, April 18th.

Post Practice Interviews

After practice, Hall and standout transfer wide receiver Destyn Hill met with the media. Hill shared a number of thoughts: where his team has made the biggest improvement athletically, how his offense can play to the skill set of a dynamic wide receiver like Hill, what he can learn from these first two days of shirts and shorts, and more. Hill talked about why he chose Tulane (and it wasn't the money), what it means to return home (he was a star wide out for Edna Karr in New Orleans), and more.

In addition to the interviews that we recorded and have posted to our YouTube channel, we also have reports from Yulman Stadium and some video of quarterback-wide receiver work, including one shot where we almost got run over. Please check out the Green Wave Report on Day Two of Spring Football here.