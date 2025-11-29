Tulane Green Wave On SI

Decent Evening for TU vs Charlotte Tonight

The Green Wave host the 49ers tonight in what should be beautiful weather.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Gametime Weather
Tulane Gametime Weather / AI Generated by Canva
Tonight, the Tulane football team plays host to American Conference foe, Charlotte at 6:30 p.m. in Yulman Stadium in the final regular season game for both squads.

The Green Wave are 9-2 on the season, 6-1 in the American. The 49ers of Charlotte are 1-and-10 for the year and winless in their seven league games.

Tulane can clinch a spot in the American Conference championship game and the hosting duties with a victory over the 49ers. Not to look to far ahead (but we will anyway), the Green Wave will be in their first ever College Football Playoff if they win that AAC trophy contest on December 5th.

Weather at game time should be absolutely perfect for the Tulane-Charlotte contest. The Weather Channel is predicting kickoff temperatures around 63-degrees with some clouds in Uptown. Not much to speak of in winds, as they're expected to be out of the Southeast around 8-miles-per-hour. Which means you can expect some humidity, around 75%. Rain chances are near nil for the entire night.

Tulane - Charlotte kicks off Uptown at 6:30 Saturday night.

