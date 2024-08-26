Defensive Players to Watch as Tulane Green Wave Faces Southeastern Louisiana
The Tulane Green Wave is nearing its season opener for 2024 as they’re preparing to face Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.
Kickoff is set 7 p.m. central with the contest to be broadcast on ESPN+.
Tulane’s defense was one of the best in the American Athletic Conference last season, as the unit gave up just 20.5 points per game. In fact, that was good for a No. 23 national rankings in FBS. Where the unit hopes to get better is defending the pass, where it allowed 228.6 yards per game, good for just No. 72 in FBS.
But the unit that posted those numbers has definitely changed. Just four of the top 12 tackles from a season ago are no longer with Tulane. Plus, there is only one returning starter in the secondary.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering Thursday’s game.
Tulane
DT Patrick Jenkins
If there is a player that can set the tone for a unit in transition, that player would be Jenkins. The senior and New Orleans native, who transferred to Tulane from TCU after two seasons, was an All-AAC First-Team pick last season. He had 35 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Phil Steele Magazine considered Jenkins the third-best NFL prospect in the AAC. With another big season, he can put himself in position to be drafted — and help the Green Wave remain a conference contender.
LB Jesus Machado
There are only four returning tacklers among the Top 12 from last season, but Machado led all Green Wave defenders in the category a season ago. He is coming off All-AAC Second Team selection after he finished with a career-high 98 tackles, with 56 solo and 42 assists. He had three tackles for loss and the first interception of his career. He has 150 tackles for his four-year college career. Like Jenkins, he’s positioning himself for a potential NFL career.
FS Bailey Despaine
The former three-star recruit and Lafayette, La., product enters his fourth season of college football as the leader of a secondary that doesn’t have much tested talent. But Despaine is a player the Green Wave can lead on. Last year he had a career-high 67 tackles, including 45 solo tackles, with 5.5 tackles and an interception.
SE Louisiana
LB Donte’ Daniels
Daniels should be full strength this year for the Lions, as he only played in eight games due to an injury and only had 29 tackles. SE Louisiana hopes he can reclaim the form he showed in 2022, when he was named an All-Southland Conference selection when he finished with 87 tackles for the SLC champs that season. Coaches remember what he did in 2022, as they voted him a preseason All-SLC selection.
DB Coryell Price
In his first year as a full-time starter for the Lions, he shined, as he finished the year with 48 tackles (23 solo), four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and one pass breakup. Before that, the two-way high school star was a rotation player in 2021-22. If he makes a big jump this season that will help the Lions rebound from last year’s 3-8 debacle.
DL Shemar Pearl
The Lions are going to rotate a lot of players up front, but the third-year SE Louisiana lineman could take a big jump after a solid season a year ago. He finished with 23 tackles in 11 games (seven starts), with two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. At 6-6, 255 pounds, he’ll be hard for any offensive lineman to handle.