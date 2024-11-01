Defensive Scoring A Huge Factor for Tulane Green Wave Success This Season
The Tulane Green Wave continues to dominate their opponents as they head into the back end of their schedule.
After their recent 34-3 victory over AAC rival Charlotte 49ers, the Green Wave are now 7-2 on the season and remain unbeaten in conference play. Despite the coaching change for the program, which usually brings growing pains to a team, head coach Jon Sumrall has led his squad to be a top contender to represent the ‘Group of 5’ teams in the newly reformatted College Football Playoffs this offseason.
The Green Wave has had immense success with its explosive offense, led by Darian Mensah under center. The team has continued to be a powerhouse in the American in the first year of the Sumrall era.
However, it hasn’t just the offense that has scored this season, helping the program average the eighth-highest total in the country of 40.4 points per game. Tulane’s defense continues to create turnovers for the program and capitalize on them without needing the other side of the football to step on the field. The Green Wave currently leads all of college football with six defensive touchdowns on the season.
Owning the best margin in the country has helped Tulane win games. They have beaten four of their last five opponents by 14 points or more. The defensive scoring continued on Thursday night, as the Green Wave picked up another turnover for a touchdown against the 49ers.
In the third quarter of last night’s Halloween matchup, Tulane’s defensive back Micah Robinson recorded a 21-yard Interception return off Charlotte quarterback Deshawn Purdie to extend the lead to 20-3. The pick-six was the fifth of the season for the Tulane Green Wave, one more than both James Madison and Pittsburgh on the season.
It’s not just the turnovers that have made the defense an elite unit this season, as Tulane is currently 29th in the nation in total defense. The team has allowed only 324.8 yards per game so far this season, only trailing the Rice Owls and Army Black Knights in the conference.
Tulane will look to continue its hot streak and extend its winning streak to seven games when it returns to action on November 9th to host the Temple Owls. The AAC rivals are 2-6 (1-3 in conference play) so far this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 pm ET and will be available on ESPNU.