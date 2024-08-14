Does UAB Have What it Takes to Upset Tulane Football This Season?
Tulane Football takes on a familiar foe on October 5th in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers, a team Tulane bested in their most recent matchup in 2023 by a score of 35-23. UAB has won double-digit games only once in their Division One history, in 2018, and has not had a winning record since 2021. Could they be a sleeper team to beat Tulane this season? Likely not, but you never know. That’s why they play the games.
One of the most exciting parts of this matchup will be the interior battle between UAB center Brady Wilson and Tulane defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins. Brady Wilson was UAB’s only player to receive first-team preseason all-conference honors. Patrick Jenkins received the most first-team votes out of all conference defensive linemen. Wilson excels primarily in pass blocking but is also an above-average run blocker. Interestingly, Wilson and Jenkins are both listed at 6’2” and within ten pounds of each other.
Leading UAB’s offense is sixth year quarterback Jacob Zeno, who spent the first three seasons of his career at Baylor. Zeno does not pose much of a threat as a runner but possesses above-average arm strength. He averaged almost an interception per game last season and never really caught fire. It does not help that outside of Brady Wilson, Zeno’s supporting cast is not up to par.
The only real pass-catching threat is sophomore receiver Amare Thomas, who put up almost five hundred yards and three touchdowns last season as a true freshman. The best way for Tulane to take Thomas away will be to quickly get through a weak offensive line and force Jacob Zeno to get rid of the ball quicker than he’d like.
On the other side, Tulane’s offensive line should be able to buy plenty of time for whoever Tulane’s starting quarterback ends up being. Additionally, Makhi Hughes will have opportunities for big plays. UAB has both a weak front seven as well as a weak secondary, so the only way I see Tulane losing this game is if they suffer from self-inflicted wounds. Tulane will be the more talented team by a significant margin, making it critical to protect the football and get out with a win. The key to team success is winning the games you are supposed to win.