'Don't Forget About' Tulane Green Wave In Race For College Football Playoffs
The Tulane Green Wave have continued to show the nation just what they are capable of on the gridiron each and every week.
They enter this week with a 7-2 record overall, and a 5-0 record in American Athletic Conference play, good enough for second behind the Army Black Knights.
The Green Wave's only two losses this year came against the ranked Kansas State Wildcats and the (at the time) ranked Oklahoma Sooners, both schools that call Power Four conferences home, and both losses came by only a combined 22 points.
Their ability to remain competitive against even the big dogs was on full display, and it could be one deciding factor in the College Football Playoff race should Tulane continue to win down the stretch.
In a recent article from ESPN, Adam Rittenberg reminds everyone that the Green Wave should not be forgotten, even with the Boise State Broncos and the Black Knights both currently ahead of them in the College Football Playoff race.
"Army and Boise State are generating the most CFP attention among Group of 5 teams, but don't forget about Tulane," writes Rittenberg, "the Green Wave started 1-2 after losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma but have been dominant since, winning their past six games by a combined score of 260-113.'
Many counted Tulane out after their 1-2 start to the 2024 campaign, but the tenacity and dominance that they have shown under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall across their six-game win streak has been ever present and a big part of their success this year.
Another big part of their success this year has been sophomore running back Makhi Hughes, and what he has been able to do for the Green Wave on the ground.
So far this season, Hughes has rushed for 1,056 yards and 11 touchdowns, setting a new career high in touchdowns and nearing the career high in rushing yards (1,378) that he set for himself in his freshman campaign.
It has been a spectacular sophomore season for the running back, who still has much more time to improve his game as he continues to get older and gain more experience on the field.
Tulane is in the middle of one of the best seasons their program has had in quite some time, and with Jon Sumrall at the reigns, and Makhi Hughes taking the handoffs out of the backfield, that success does not look to be ending anytime soon.