Early Odds Show Tulane the Odds On Favorite over FAU
This Saturday, the Tulane Green Wave entertain American Conference rival the Florida Atlantic Owls at Yulman Stadium. It's Homecoming for the Wave and tickets are at a high premium for the 3:00 p.m. kickoff.
The early odds from DraftKings puts the Green Wave at 16.5-point favorites. The game is set to be televised on ESPN+, while the Tulane Radio Network will carry the game on its usual frequency, 106.7 The Ticket - KKND FM.
Tulane is coming off an impressive victory over then-22nd ranked Memphis, 38-32, at Liberty Bowl Stadium. The Green Wave was able to pile up enough points in the first half to hold off the Tigers and gain the upset. The Wave stands at 7-2 overall, 4-1 in conference play, tied atop the American Conference standings with North Texas, South Florida, and East Carolina who all have the same 4-1 league record. Navy is at 5-1, having played one more conference game than the rest of the American Conference pack.
Florida Atlantic took care of Tulsa down in Boca Raton, FL last weekend, 40-21. The Owls are 4-5 overall, 3-3 in American Conference play and have all but been eliminated from any chance of being a part of the conference championship game on December 5th.
Tulane and Florida Atlantic will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 15th in Yulman Stadium.