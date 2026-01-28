Exclusive Interview with Tulane Head Football Coach Will Hall, Part 1

As January winds down, new Tulane head football coach Will Hall sat down with us to talk about his vision for Tulane football.

In a wide-ranging interview with ON SI Tulane, Hall gave us how he's feeling about the progress of the Green Wave football program and what to look for this fall. We talked about both sides of the football, his coaching staff and how he got them Uptown, the transfer portal and how his staff was able to fill the gaps left by both departure and graduation, the all-important quarterback room, and how the offensive and defensive lines are stacking up.

Part 1: The Will Hall Offense

In the first part of our sit down with coach Hall, we talk about his offense, what to expect, and how it will be run.

You can also view each portion of our interview with coach Hall on our YouTube channel. You'll find the link to this interview about the offense here.

In Part 2 of our interview with Hall, we'll focus on the quarterback room and his affinity for tight ends.