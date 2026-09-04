Fast Eddie Gives His Pick: Tulane vs Duke
Tulane Football Schedule 2026
Week 1 - at Duke, September 5
Week 2 - South Alabama, September 12
Week 3 - at Kansas State, September 19
Week 4 - Southern Miss, September 26
Week 5 - OPEN DATE, October 3
Week 6 - at Army, October 10
Week 7 - Memphis, October 16
Week 8 - UTSA, October 24
Week 9 - at Charlotte, October 30
Week 10 - Tulsa, November 7
Week 11 - at Rice, November 14
Week 12 - North Texas, November 21
Week 13 - at South Florida, November 27
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I guess you could say we've been "friends for a while." You could also say we've "known each other." Either way, I have seen him around for decades. He has never given me his real name. I've always known him just as Fast Eddie.
Somehow or another, he finds me. I could be at a bar, a coffee shop, a small restaurant, you name it. When I least expect it, he'll pull up a chair, a bar stool, whatever, and start talking. I usually don't get in a word edgewise. There's probably a "Fast Eddie" in your life. This one's been in mine a very long time.
This time, I'm getting my hair cut. Eric Asher has asked me to appear on his TV show to talk Tulane, so I want to be presentable. Just as my hair is sprayed down, he appears, almost out of nowhere.
"Hey, Joubert," Fast Eddie begins, putting his now snuffed out cigar in the top pocket of his collared shirt. I don't see how he doesn't catch himself on fire.
"Long time, no see," Eddie says as he claps me on the back. I am hoping he didn't make my stylist mess up as she was in mid-cut.
"I've been traveling since I last saw you," Eddie explains. "First to west Texas, then to Arizona, then to Las Vegas. Got family all over, and I have to see 'em when I can." He slips his hand over the corner of his mouth as if telling me a secret. "And of course, get some time in Vegas."
He looks over to me and asks how I've been doing and where I've been. Before I can barely take a breath, he starts in as he always does, with his diatribe on the game this week.
"You saw dem Devils (I'm thinking he means Duke), opened as a 9.5-point fave," Eddie says patting his shirt pocket to make sure his cigar wasn't still lit. "I thought that was way too much for this game.
"Duke may be the champs of that so-called Power-4 conference, but I'm not impressed," Eddie continued. "They go out and get 60-sumpthin' players to restock, but I don't know.
"Their defense was one of the worst in the nation and in the ACC, and their head coach is supposed to be someone who knows D. I'm not impressed," he says again.
Before I can interject, Eddie leans over to me and says, "I see the numbers have moved in the Wave's favor. Down to 7-and-a-half when I checked. I'll take that any day."
He waves goodbye as he heads out the door. I call out to him, "Hold on, you aren't getting a haircut?"
"Nope. Just here for the bathroom," he says in a matter of fact voice as he exits the shop.
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.