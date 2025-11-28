Fast Eddie Gives His Take on Tulane-Charlotte
Our "friend," Fast Eddie has made his way though the maze of people shopping at Marshall's before the Thanksgiving holidays. My family likes to look for bargains there before the Black Friday madness. I guess Eddie is doing the same, as he wheels his half-empty cart through the food and syrup aisle, most of those tall bottles of coffee syrups with half-off stickers.
"I love buying these for family," Fast Eddie says to me as he passes our cart without a salutation. "My fam don't know these are 50% off. What they don't know won't hurt 'em," he says with a wink.
The bottle labels show a name I've never heard before, but that doesn't affect Eddie. "Name brands are no better," he tells me. "I've never tasted them before, but I can guarantee they're made at the same factory that makes those," pointing to the Toranis on the shelf. "That Italian stuff is too expensive."
I start to point out there is a reason you see the Torani syrups at nicer coffee shops, but he beats me to the punch to talk about Tulane football.
"I did not see last weekend coming," he says, referring to Tulane not just covering the spread at Temple last week, but torching the Owls. "I was off on that one. I said Tulane hasn't proven they can win these games after falling apart last year at the end." He is putting another non-branded bottle of some non-descript syrup in his basket. "I told you they had to prove themselves, and they did."
Placing one more bottle in his basket, Eddie leans over and says, "Sumrall probably won't be around next year," hinting he knew something I didn't about the Tulane head coach opportunities away from Uptown, "but he has this squad focused, unlike North Texas." He's referring to the Mean Green head coach, Eric Morris, who announced this week he was leaving Denton to coach at Oklahoma State, even though there is still some season remaining on their schedule. "Greenie fans may not like Sumrall leaving, but he has handled it with class: not talking about anything until this season is done."
"As long as Sumrall and his team stay that way, they can make the playoffs," Eddie continues as he starts to wheel his cart away. "I'll tell you, 30-points is a lot to give up to a team," he says referring to the point spread against Charlotte this weekend, "but this time, I'm gonna take the Greenies and give up the points." And off he goes off in search of more 50% off knock offs.
