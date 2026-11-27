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My brother-in-law used to fry turkeys. He would show anyone who wanted to learn how to fry a turkey correctly. The temperature, the oil, the correct way to "drop the bird" to keep from catching things on fire, he'd share it all. All except his secret ingredients for seasoning the turkeys. That was Robbie's family recipe. I'll never know that recipe, but I sure did enjoy those turkeys.

Now, I have to find fried turkey's elsewhere. I've never had to go anywhere else before Robbie moved on from this mortal coil. Now, it was time to try another. Why not Popeye's?

As I stand in the restaurant awaiting my turn to pick up the bird, apparently I wasn't the only one thinking a fried turkey would good for Thanksgiving, as Fast Eddie appears from the bathroom, drying his hands on his pants as he exits the facilities.

"Hey, Dougie!" my long-time "friend" calls out. "They were out of paper towels, so I had to improvise."

I ask Eddie how he's been doing, and, as usual, he's more than happy to provide his rather lengthy response.

"Having my little girl home for a week has been fun," Eddie begins. "We've tried all sorts of stuff we haven't, like some of that jerk food" (I am thinking he's talking those Jamaican restaurants that are popping up in Mid City), "that weird salad place by the old Clearview Mall" (is he talking about the one my wife likes, Cava?...who knows...), "and any other place she felt like going. It's been fun."

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I figured Popeye's fried turkey was the next experience for those two.

"I've never had a fried turkey," Eddie explains. "It's time to see what a real fried chicken place does with those birds."

He steps up to the counter when he hears his name called and I see at least six bags of what I am assuming are Popeye's turkeys. A quick glance gives me assurance I was correct.

"We're gonna be eating on this all weekend long," Eddie says as he picks up the handles of the bags in each hand, filling his arms rapidly.

"You know those Greenies keep making me money," Eddie says, changing subjects quickly, as he does so often when we talk. "I've only been wrong on 'em once all year long. And this week, I've gettin' 6-and-a-half points! Heck, I'll take it all day long, especially since that Tampa team is having offensive issues. I say take the Greenies and the points."

And Eddie exits the Popeyes, fried turkeys in hands as someone holds the door for him.

I can imagine he and his daughter aren't going to waste any time getting started on that first turkey as soon as he gets home.

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