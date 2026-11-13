Fast Eddie Picks: Tulane-Rice

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It was a weird week.

My best friend tells me to come see him in Houston for the Rice-Tulane game because he's doing the TV play-by-play and needs a spotter for the telecast. I'm excited to drive over for the weekend, when one of the cars comes up dead (can't leave the wife with a dead car...). Got to get the battery replaced when the upstairs toilet starts that clickety-clickety sound. Have to get the battery replaced and fix the clickety-clackity toilet, when my mother-in-law has a technology emergency (screen won't come on, "Press the power button," I tell her... "Which one is that?" she says...).

To top it all off, I haven't seen hide nor hair of my long time acquaintance Fast Eddie all week. I thought that maybe he was hiding out on me. Nah, I knew he wasn't avoiding me.

In fact, it's usually the other way around.

Instead, it was like there was an Eddie-void. He didn't pop up at any of my favorite haunts or even in the quick trip I made to the thrift store with my wife (in the car that had a working battery).

"Ding"

The notification on my email goes off, and it's Eddie. I don't think I've ever gotten an email from him.

Come to find out that Eddie's emails are a lot like him: talking in circles, getting to the point, then getting out.

Hey Dougie! his email begins.

Sorry I didn't get around to seeing you this week. Took the flue shot and wouldn't you know it? I got the flue (that's how he spelled it...just going for accuracy here). My little girl and I have been laid up all week living off chicken noodle soup and crackers. Thank God for Door Dash. This has been a rough one, we are taking turns going to the bath.......

I will avoid the details to which Eddie goes to describe their ailments. Suffice it to say, a lot of emptying of buckets and flushing of toilets. He continues...

Them Greenies cost me something this week. I really thought they were gonna be fine after that showing in the second half of the Charlotte game. Instead, they get clobbered on Homecoming. Dang! That hurt my pocketbook. But this week, they got them Owls. That is a bad team. Believe me, they're worse than Charlotte. I don't see the Greenies losing this time around, so I'm taking the points and Tulane.

He doesn't sign off. The email just stops right there. I suspect another trip to some vessel that holds liquid occurred for him or his daughter.

Though his regular visits can drive me crazy, I hope he feels better soon, so he can go about harassing me in public again instead of via email.

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