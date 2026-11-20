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Do you remember to rotate your tires? I don't. I try to set reminders, but dates don't mean anything with tires. It's when you hit that magic 6-thousand mile mark that you have to do it. Just back from a trip to cover Tulane-Rice, I figured now would be as good of a time as any before the end of the year creeps up on me.

I am told it'll only take 30-minutes. An hour-and-a-half later, I'm still seeing my car in the lot instead of the service bay. It looks like I'll be here a little longer. And look who shows up.

My long time acquaintance Fast Eddie walks in, his daughter in tow (does she ever go to school? I wonder...). I think to myself, "If ever there were twin look-alikes 25-years apart it would be Eddie and his 'little girl' who wasn't little anymore."

"Douglas," Eddie gives me a wave as he and his tagalong enter. "What brings you here?" Before I can answer (as usual), he starts into what's going on in his life.

"My girl and I are taking the day to visit that sculpture place in City Park," Eddie tells me. I'm thinking he's talking about the Sculture Garden around the New Orleans Museum of Art. "It's free and we can go visit the Kid's museum after."

I want to explain to Eddie the Children's Museum is for children and that a teenager may not get as much out of it, but I decide to keep that to myself.

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As if he's reading my earlier thought about not being in class, my "friend" shares, "My little girl wasn't a hundred percent when she got up this morning, so we're running errands today, then doing some educational stuff since she can't be at school."

That last part surprises me. I never put Eddie in the "got to educate the kids, even when they're not expecting it" category. Learn something new everyday.

"I knew those Greenies would be fine," Eddie says, switching subjects quickly, as he seems to always do. "Except for that stupid Tulsa game, I've made enough on 'em to do stuff I've been needing to do, like get these tires," he says spreading his hand and arm toward his car that is being backed out onto the parking lot.

"I think they're gonna do it again this weekend," Eddie surmises. "Did you know North Texas is named after that old Steelers defensive lineman, Mean Joe Green? He went to school there. I don't know about you, but I'm not liking that they're on their third quarterback."

I start to point out that Tulane is, too, but he beats me to the punch.

"I know the Greenies are on number-3, too, but it's differrent," he continues. "They wanted to move on to this guy as soon as they could. Now that they're there, I'm feeling better. Take the Greenies and the points," Eddie says as he grabs his keys and head toward his field trip with his "little girl."

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