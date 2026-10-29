Fast Eddie Picks Tulane vs. Charlotte

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Though Mid City is not known for its house-to-house trick or treating, it is known for its Mortuary Haunted Mansion. At one time, this was an actual funeral home

Built in 1872 originally as a private residence, P.J. McMahon & Son took it over as a funeral home in 1923 and stayed there for over a seventy years. After Katrina, it was made into the haunted house we know today, attracting thousands of people all year 'round, not just at Halloween. And one of those this week, was my long time acquaintance, Fast Eddie.

My wife and I were attempting to see what hookah was all about, realized our ignorance was bliss, and were moving on to another restaurant choice when we came across my "friend."

"Hey there, Joubert, Mrs. Joubert," Eddie said quickly, forgetting my wife had not changed her name when we married. "My little girl and I are exploring the scariest places we can find before Halloween and wanted to try this place out. We've done those around the Huey P, but wanted to see how this one compared."

I asked if he was going to give blood. There was a Louisiana Blood Center mobile unit parked outside the old mortuary. Either he didn't hear me, or he was ignoring me, as he rambled on about dressing up or not dressing up this year.

"We can't figure out what we want to be," Eddie rolled on with his diatribe. "I wanted us to go as Twinkies. You know, look alikes." There was no doubt he and his daughter were related. "But she was thinking something spookier like zombies or such. I don't know if I can let my little girl do that yet."

I wanted to point out his "little girl" was a teenager now, but, as usual, Eddie switched subjects quickly to his target.

"Those damn Greenies cost me this past weekend," Eddie said, asking for forgiveness for his 'language.' "All year long, I've been making money on the Wave, but UTSA put a slappin' on Hall's team. By the way, love that word 'gobsmacking' after the game. Didn't like that it happened, though.

"They're playing the worst team in the conference this weekend," Eddie continued. "Those 49ers may have won last week with a new quarterback, but they are still not good. If Tulane was ever going to blow someone out, this would be it. But they haven't proven they can do that yet. That freshman QB looks good, but they can't seem to get anything going yet. I'm taking Charlotte and the 10-points."

He and his daughter leave us with him trailing her as they head toward the mansion for their latest haunt and my better half and I head for a different spot to eat.

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