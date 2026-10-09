Fast Eddie's Take on Tulane-Army

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My old "buddy" Fast Eddie just has a knack of finding me where ever I am. This time, my daughters, their families, and I are sitting down to some drinks and food at a Mid City locale. True South hasn't been open long in the old D-Mac location just off Tulane, and we wanted to try things out.

As tables are being dragged together to make room for us on a quiet evening, Fast Eddie pulls up an extra chair, pulling it up backwards, and sits himself down right next to me. I am guessing he must have been at the bar, because I never saw him coming. I guess that is the usual for him.

He doesn't say anything to my family, just waves in their general direction and begins talking, the way he always does.

"I'll tell you why this place is so quiet," Eddie begins, "nobody knows much about it."

He reaches for one of the menus that have been distributed at our tables and peruses the items.

"I've had the burger before," Eddie says, pointing to the menu. "It's okay, not as good as Beachcorner, though." He slightly licks his lips as if he's thinking seriously about making the trek down Canal. "The onion rings are good, though. Y'all oughta order them."

He puts down the menu on the table, which is picked up by one of my son-in-laws and begins the real reason he had squatted down with my family.

"Taking a week off was good for the Greenies," Fast Eddie says, referring to Tulane having an open week last Saturday. "I have not been impressed by what they've been showing. I mean, barely beating those Sun Belt teams and not coming close in the big away games was not what I was looking for.

"I've made a killin' off the Greenies, though," Eddie tells me as he pats the breast pocket of his sport coat. I remember that he hasn't been wrong this year when telling me how the Green Wave will do against the spread.

"Going to play Army is gonna be a challenge," Eddie continues. "They are so good at not making stupid mistakes. I think the Greenies are gonna score some points, but I don't see them stopping Army with the way the Greenie D has been playing. I say take Army and give the points away."

He slides the chair back to the empty table behind him and heads for the front doors. I know exactly where he's heading.

"Now I'm wantin' a Beachcorner," he calls back to me over his shoulder, as he takes a right toward the Canal Street streetcar line.

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