Fast Eddie: Tulane-ECU Pick
If you didn't get to meet my "friend" Fast Eddie before the Tulsa game two weeks ago, you will today.
He's that friend you have that just has a way of dropping in on you when you least expect it. He's not a bad guy, or even an unpleasant one. He's just someone who has the worst timing. If you just sat down to dinner, he calls you. If you are enjoying quiet time, he'll show up. I never have figured out how he does it. He just has a knack. He's never given me his name. I've always called him Fast Eddie.
BEEP! BEEP! BEEP! I hear from behind me. Yeah, it's Fast Eddie. Just dodging the pot holes on New Orleans streets is enough. Fast Eddie has found me and is pointing out his window, motioning for me to pull over. I tell myself, I am NOT going to be one of those people who stop in the street and put on my blinkers. So, I pull over to a vacant spot on Canal Street. Apparently, Fast Eddie IS one of those "stop traffic, but I have my blinkers on" kind of people.
"Dougie!," he yells at me as he rolls down his window. "Took the week off last week, and snagged this jewel," he says as he points at his Toyota Corona.
"Man," I say, "that's a classic."
"Yep," Fast Eddie replies. "The final year, 2001. You just don't find these anymore."
I wondered why, as the sound of horns begin to fill the air behind his hazard-blinking find.
"Made me some money from that Tulane-Tulsa game," Eddie points out.
I remembered, he had told me that the Green Wave would cover the spread, and he was right. "So that's how you got your 'jewel' there?" I questioned.
"Uh huh," Fast Eddie replies, as the honks get a little longer behind him. "I usually don't splurge, but I needed a new ride, so why not?" Before I can suggest that he move out of the lane of traffic, he moves the conversation to this week.
"I'm telling you," he begins quickly, "Sumrall's right: this ECU team is no slouch. They can toss it with anyone, getting the bombs regularly. Their D isn't bad, either. Tulane is a 6-and-a-half point favorite. I don't think it's gonna be enough. I'd take the points and the Pirates." Then, just as quickly as he found me, he chugs off in his new ride with just enough smoke trailing behind him to cover up his temporary tags...if he had them.
