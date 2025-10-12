Tulane Green Wave On SI

Fates Aligning for a Memphis-Tulane Matchup in the American

With losses by those contending for the lead in the American, the Tigers and Wave are on a collision course in Tennessee on November 7.

Doug Joubert

American Athletic Conference Logo
American Athletic Conference Logo / American Athletic Conference

After this weekend's American Conference results, things are starting to fall in line for the Friday, November 7th showdown in the Liberty Bowl when Tulane matches up against Memphis.

Results of the Games for the Weekend of October 11th

Date

Where

Results

Thurs, Oct 9

New Orleans

Tulane 26-East Carolina 19

Fri, Oct 10

Denton

So FL 63 - North Texas 36

Sat, Oct 11

West Point

Army 26 - Charlotte 7

Sat, Oct 11

Philadelphia

Navy 32 - Temple 31

Sat, Oct 11

Boca Raton

FAU 53 - UAB 33

Sat, Oct 11

San Antonio

UTSA 61 - Rice 13

Standings after Week 6 of the Regular Season

Team

Season Record

Conference Record

Navy

6-0

4-0

Memphis

6-0

2-0

South Florida

5-1

2-0

Tulane

5-1

2-0

Florida Atlantic

3-3

2-1

Army

3-3

2-2

North Texas

5-1

1-1

East Carolina

3-3

1-1

Temple

3-3

1-1

Rice

3-4

1-3

Tulsa

2-4

0-3

Alabama-Birmingham

2-4

0-3

Charlotte

1-5

0-3

Key American Conference Matchups Ahead

October 18 Florida Atlantic @ South Florida
October 25 South Florida @ Memphis
Florida Atlantic @ Navy
November 1 Navy @ North Texas
November 7 Tulane @ Memphis
November 15 Florida Atlantic @ Tulane
South Florida @ Navy
November 27 Navy @ Memphis

DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

