Fates Aligning for a Memphis-Tulane Matchup in the American
After this weekend's American Conference results, things are starting to fall in line for the Friday, November 7th showdown in the Liberty Bowl when Tulane matches up against Memphis.
Results of the Games for the Weekend of October 11th
Date
Where
Results
Thurs, Oct 9
New Orleans
Tulane 26-East Carolina 19
Fri, Oct 10
Denton
So FL 63 - North Texas 36
Sat, Oct 11
West Point
Army 26 - Charlotte 7
Sat, Oct 11
Philadelphia
Navy 32 - Temple 31
Sat, Oct 11
Boca Raton
FAU 53 - UAB 33
Sat, Oct 11
San Antonio
UTSA 61 - Rice 13
Standings after Week 6 of the Regular Season
Team
Season Record
Conference Record
Navy
6-0
4-0
Memphis
6-0
2-0
South Florida
5-1
2-0
Tulane
5-1
2-0
Florida Atlantic
3-3
2-1
Army
3-3
2-2
North Texas
5-1
1-1
East Carolina
3-3
1-1
Temple
3-3
1-1
Rice
3-4
1-3
Tulsa
2-4
0-3
Alabama-Birmingham
2-4
0-3
Charlotte
1-5
0-3
Key American Conference Matchups Ahead
October 18 Florida Atlantic @ South Florida
October 25 South Florida @ Memphis
Florida Atlantic @ Navy
November 1 Navy @ North Texas
November 7 Tulane @ Memphis
November 15 Florida Atlantic @ Tulane
South Florida @ Navy
November 27 Navy @ Memphis