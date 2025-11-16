Final Stats, 2nd Half Plays and Commentary Tulane 35 - FAU 24
Halftime Score: Tulane 21 - FAU 10
Yulman was sold out for today, so the attendance is officially 30,000 for the game. It's the second sellout of the year for the Green Wave. The first was the Duke matchup on September 13.
After starting the day as a 16+ point favorite, the Tulane football team, Tulane was able to build a 21-10 advantage over Florida Atlantic at halftime.
After the touchback, Tulane begins at their own 25. Wave picks up three on a run. Short pass over the middle just short of the 35. Sullivan sets up as a wide out, goes in motion and runs for the first down to the TU 36. TU is called for holding, backing it up to the TU 26. 1st and 20. Retzlaff finds Bryce Bohannon over the middle, a leap at the end picks it up to the FAU 49. Rush over the right picks up 5. FAU picks up its first sack, back to the TU 47 for a loss of 8. 3rd and 14 for the Wave. Pass to the tight end gets to the FAU 41. Tulane going for it. Retzlaff runs around the left, stumbles and comes up short at the FAU 40. The play goes under review, as the TU signal caller looked like he may have stuck the ball out over the marker. After review, the official agree with us. 1st down TU at the FAU 38. Trick play goes nowhere with Sullivan as everyone was covered. Loss of 2 to the 40. Owls blitz and Retzlaff has to throw the ball away. On a 3rd and 12, Tulane called for offensive holding, taken by FAU, setting up a 3rd and 22 at midfield. Retzlaff has been under pressure when dropping to pass on this drive. Pressure again forces an incomplete pass. Clark in to punt, which rolls into the end zone.
FAU starts at their own 20 with 8:29 to go in the 3rd quarter. Short outlet pass picks up 8. Short pass incomplete. Good pressure Kam Hamilton. Run picks up nothing. Fourth and 2. FAU going for it at their own 28. QB draw picks up the 1st to the 33. Deep pass down the middle broken up by Kevin Adams (had his hands on it, but couldn't hold on for the INT). 11-yard run to the FAU 44. Short out pass picks up 7 to the TU 49. Draw play up the middle gets the 1st at TU's 45. Short pass to the outside, is dropped for a loss of 5 to midfield. JAVION WHITE TIPS A PASS AT THE TU 35, INTERCEPTED BY JAHIEM JOHNSON AND RUN BACK TO THE TULANE 42. It's White's 2nd tip of a pass that leads to an INT.
Retzlaff's pass goes one way, the receiver the other, falls incomplete. A draw play picks up 11 to the FAU 47. RETZLAFF PASS UNDERTHROWN AND INTERCEPTED BY EDGE RUSHER JOSH ROGERS, RUN BACK TO MID FIELD.
FAU quarterback under pressure and has to throw it away. Run up the middle picks up 7 to the TU 43. 3rd and 3 and a long out pass to the TU 25 falls incomplete, setting up a 4th and 3 at the TU 43. 3:34 to go in the 3rd quarter. Pass underneath goes for a loss to the TU 49.
Tulane takes over on downs. Nine yard gain off left tackle. Good play-action by Retzlaff and he finds his tight end Johnny Pascuzzi inside the Florida Atlantic 25 yard line. The ball came out as Pascuzzi was going to the ground to catch the pass thrown behind him. The call on the field was upheld. Short rush to the left picks up one. Anthony Brown-Stephens picks up 15 yards on the end around to the Owl 8. JAMAURI MCCLURE RUNS IT IN FROM THE 8 FOR THE TOUCHDOWN
Tulane 28 - FAU 10 1:00 to go in the 3rd Quarter
The Owls start at their own 25 after the touchback. Outlet pass picks up four. Run up the middle gets the first down to the FAU 41. Another rush up the middle picks up five. Pass out to midfield ends the 3rd quarter.
Tulane 28 - FAU 10 End of the 3rd Quarter
Florida Atlantic has run almost twice as many plays in this game as Tulane has. The Owls are moving up and down the field, but not into the end zone. As we said earlier, bend-but-don't-break defense so far for TU.
FAU begins the fourth quarter at their own 46 with a 3rd and 1. A rush up the middle gets the 1st down to the TU 43. Rush up the middle picks up 2. Good moves up the middle pick up a first to Tulane's 32. Short rush picks up 2. Incomplete pass sets up a 3rd and 8 at the TU 30. Incomplete pass to the right, out of bounds. 4th and 8 for FAU. Good pressure the last two downs. Pass complete to the TU 18, 1st down for FAU. Good pressure again by the TU defensive front forces a roll out and incomplete pass. Pass complete to the TU 7, setting up a first and goal. Pass to the four is complete. 2nd and goal from there with 12:26 to go in the game. Quarterback keeper gains nothing. Fumble recovered by FAU at the TU 4. 3rd and goal. Short run gets FAU to the Tulane 1, setting up a 4th goal at the Tulane 1. KADEN SHIELD-DUTTON RUNS IT IN FROM ONE YARD OUT. PASS INTO THE END ZONE FOR THE TWO POINT CONVERSION SAILS OUT OF THE BACK, INCOMPLETE.
Tulane 28 - FAU 16 11:09 to go in the 4th Quarter
A short kickoff is returned to the TU 33. Green Wave takes over from there. Short pass picks up 1. Draw up the middle to the TU 40. 3rd and 3, Short pass to the outside picks up two, setting up a 4th and 1 at their own 42. Tush push picks up a 1st down for Tulane to their own 44. Sweep to the left gains three. Pass over the middle to Omari Hayes gets to the FAU 39, but a unnecessary roughness penalty by TU puts it back to the TU 45. Rush up the middle picks up four. Sharp out pass to TE Gabe Lovorn picks up the 1st to the Owls 36. Clock running, 6:26 to go. A little trickery, has a run up the middle, toss back to Retzlaff, then a pass down the sideline complete to the FAU 14. Pass to the five falls incomplete, thrown a little low and behind the receiver. Run up the middle ends up a rugby scrum, picking up six. Even Retzlaff helped in pushing from behind. Pass perfect to Omari Hayes picks up the 1st down at the Owl 1. FAU calls a timeout. 4:35 to go in the game. Tulane needed to put together a long, time-consuming drive, and they have. So far, 6:28 has ticked off the 4th quarter clock on this drive alone. 1ST AND GOAL FROM THE 1, RAKE RETZLAFF TUSH PUSHES INTO THE END ZONE FOR THE TOUCHDOWN.
Tulane 35 - FAU 16 4:30 to go in the 4th Quarter
After the touchback, Florida Atlantic starts at their own 25. Wide receiver screen gets to the FAU 45. Short pass gets to the TU 48. 2nd and 3. Another short pass pics up the 1st to the Tulane 43. Pass to the outside gets 7. Clock running, 3:15 to go in the game. Another wide receiver screen picks up the 1st at the TU 32. Rush up the middle gets 9. Pass into the end zone is broken up. 3rd and 1 at the TU 23. Rush up the middle gets to the Tulane 12 as the clock gets to the Two-minute timeout.
Tulane 35 - FAU 16 1:55 to go in the 4th Quarter
Coming out of the Two-Minute Timeout, CADEN VELTKAMP THROWS INTO THE END ZONE TO EASTON MESSER. TWO POINT CONVERSION IN A PASS INTO THE END ZONE IS GOOD.
Tulane 35 - FAU 24 1:49 to go in the 4th Quarter
The Owls are set up for an onsides kick. Tulane calls a timeout right before it is executed. All the hands people for Tulane are set up at the Owls 45. A short hopper is recovered by Omari Hayes at the FAU 41. Tulane begins there with 1:48 to go in the 4th quarter. Short run to the right picks up 1. FAU calls their 2nd timeout of the half with 1:44 to go in the game. Sullivan checks in and rushes right for no gain. The Owls call their final timeout with 1:39 to go in the 4th quarter. Jamauri McClure clears the right side for 19-yards. Tulane sets up in the victory formation and runs out the clock.
Final: Tulane 35 - FAU 24
The Green Wave should have won this game, and they did. Tulane coaches were calling for touchdowns, not field goals. The Wave offense did not disappoint, with three touchdown drives in the 1st half and two more in the 2nd thirty minutes of play. The Tulane defense played a bend-but-don't-break style and succeeded. FAU quarterback Caden Veltkamp set school records AND Yulman Stadium records in both completions and attempts, going 39-for-57 in the game.
Statistics
Florida Atlantic
Tulane
Total Yards
472
403
Passing Yards
375
241
Rushing Yards
97
162
Penalties
4-28
7-84
1st Downs
33
21
3rd Down Efficiency
6-14
5-12
4th Down Efficiency
4-6
3-3
Total Plays
86
64
Red Zone
4-5
4-4
Time of Possession
30:20
29:40
Turnovers
4
1
Fumbles
2-1
1-0
Sacks by
1-8 yards
1-11 yards