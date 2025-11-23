Final Stats, 2nd Half Plays, Commentary Tulane 37 - Temple 13
The Tulane Green Wave kept its American Conference Championship Game and College Football Playoff life alive with a 37-13 victory over Temple in Philadelphia.
Tulane won the toss at the game's beginning and deferred. The Green Wave receive the 2nd half kickoff.
Kickoff bounced out of bounds, so Tulane starts at their 35. Short pass from Retzlaff for five. On a keeper, Retzlaff picks up six and the 1st down at the Tulane 46. Short pass to Preston picks up nine to the Temple 45. McClure picks up the 1st on a gain for four. At Temple's 41, pass falls incomplete. Maurice Turner for no gain, sets up a 3rd and 10. Tulane called for a false start, setting up a 3rd and 15 at the Temple 46. Retzlaff pass to Omari Hayes picks up 14 to the Temple 32, setting up a 4th and 1. The play goes into the booth for review, but remains as ruled on the field. Tulane goes for it. Instead, handoff to McClure who gains three and the 1st down at the Temple 29. Pass incomplete over the middle. 2nd and 10, quarterback draw gains six. 3rd and 4 at the Owl 23. Javin Gordon gains three to the Temple 20. It's 4th and 1. PATRICK DURKIN IS TRUE FROM 38-YARDS FOR HIS THIRD FIELD GOAL OF THE NIGHT.
Tulane 23 - Temple 7 9:05 to go in the 3rd Quarter
A very good mix of run and pass for the Green Wave on their 2nd half opening drive.
Temple will begin at their own 25 after the Patrick Durkin touchback on the kickoff. 1st down carry of 3, short pass of four, sets up a 3rd and 3 at their own 32. Pass of eight picks up the 1st at the Temple 40. Illegal touching called against Temple as a wide out was covered and caught the pass. 2nd and 15 at the Temple 35. Rush up the middle picks up 1. 3rd and 14 at the Temple 36. Short pass to the Temple 41, setting up a 4th and 9 at the Owl 41. Temple punts to the Tulane 25 where it's fair caught. 6:05 to go in the 3rd quarter.
McClure on an incredible run to the outside, picks up 25-yards and a 1st down to midfield. Javin Gordon picks up 2 on 1st down. Retzlaff finds Zuberi Mobley for a pickup to Temple's 35. Penalty for a block in the back against Tulane, sets it up at the Temple 45 for a 2nd and 8. Retzlaff to Johnny Pascuzzi to the Owls 34. Gordon runs for 7 to the Temple 27. Jimmy Calloway on the sweep picks up 1. 3rd and 2, McClure gets to the 24 for the 1st down. Calloway on the sweep, throws a pass to Preston, but incomplete. On 2nd and 10, gain of 1. 3rd and 9 at the Temple 23, Retzlaff is tripped up for no gain. PATRICK DURKIN HITS A 42-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR HIS FOURTH 3-POINTER OF THE NIGHT.
Tulane 26 - Temple 7 :53 to go in the 3rd Quarter
Tulane has scored on six of their eight drives of the game.
Starting at their own 25 after the touchback. 17-yard completion is followed by a Tulane pass interference to the Tulane 43. Owl quarterback Simon is forced out of the pocket and picks up five as the 3rd quarter clock winds down.
Tulane 26 - Temple 7 End of the 3rd Quarter
Temple begins the final period with a 2nd and 6 at the Tulane 38. Pass incomplete, almost intercepted by Tulane's Isiah Wadsworth. On 3rd down, pass thrown but incomplete at the TU 20. 4th and 6 at the Tulane 38, Before Temple can go for it, they are called for a delay of game. 4th and 11 at the Tulane 43. Going for it, diving catch at the Tulane 30 picks up the 1st. The play goes to the booth for a replay review, and the play stands. 1st and 10 at the Tulane 30, throw is incomplete. Short pass picks up four. 2nd and 6, and pass is complete to the Tulane 15 for a 1st down. Pass incomplete to the endzone, but pass interference called against Tulane, setting the ball up at the Tulane 2. 1st and goal, EVAN SIMON TOSSES A TWO-YARD PASS TO COLIN CHASE FOR A TOUCHDOWN. Two point conversion is no good.
Tulane 26 - Temple 13 12:56 to go in the 4th Quarter
Three penalties on the Tulane secondary during that last possession.
Tulane's TJ Smith returns the kickoff 64-yards to the Temple 38 yard line. Pass to Preston picks up 8. 2nd and 2 at the 30, McClure gets five to the 25 for a first down. McClure powers his way for 17-yards to the Temple 8. McClure tops the century mark for the first time in his Tulane career. Temple calls a timeout 10:37 to go in the game. McClure gains to the 4. JAKE RETZLAFF ZINGS IT INTO THE HANDS OF JUSTYN REID FROM FOUR YARDS OUT FOR THE TOUCHDOWN. Tulane goes for two. Retzlaff pass to Anthony Brown-Stephens makes the conversion good.
Tulane 34 - Temple 13 9:55 to go in the 4th Quarter
Temple get the ball at their own 25 after yet another Patrick Durkin touchback. First pass is A DIVING ATTEMPED INTERCEPTION BY JOSH MOORE. But it is overturned on review, as the ball touched the turf before it was brought in by Moore. TULANE'S JORDAN NORMAN SACKS TEMPLE'S QUARTERBACK, THE THIRD OF THE NIGHT FOR THE GREEN WAVE. Loss of 11, then a pass to the right goes for zero yards. In to punt on a 4th and 16, and fair catch at the Tulane 45.
Retzlaff passes to Omari Hayes for 17-yards at the Temple 38. Arnold Barnes picks up 4. On 2nd and 6, a pass falls incomplete, setting up a 3rd and 6 at the Temple 34. Pass falls incomplete. PATRICK DURKIN FIELD GOAL FROM 52-YARDS, HIS FIFTH OF THE GAME, AND A CAREER HIGH FOR THE FRESHMAN.
Tulane 37 - Temple 13 6:58 to go in the 4th Quarter
Temple starts on its 25 after the touchback from Durkin. TULANE GETS THEIR FOUR SACK, THIS ONE BY KAMERON HAMILTON. Loss of five. A nine yard pass play to the Temple 31. 3rd and five, Simon throws incomplete with good pressure again from the Tulane front line, forcing the Owls to punt. A short punt gets a Temple roll to the Tulane 9. 5:33 to go in the 4th quarter.
Retzlaff passes to Shackelford for 18-yards, then a face mask penalty adds 15 more yards to the Tulane 42. Brandon Sullivan is in the game at quarterback. McClure rushes to the right and gains 8. Sullivan rushes, but loses 1. 3rd and 3 for Tulane at their 49. Javin Gordon loses three. Alec Clark on for his third punt of the night. Perfect punt downed at the Temple 6. 2:45 to go in the 4th quarter.
Gevani McCoy now in at quarterback for Temple. 1st down pass falls incomplete. 2nd down is a nine yard gain, then Tulane is called for roughing the passer. 1st and 10 at their 30, a quarterback run picks up 2, as the clock runs down to two minutes.
Tulane 37 - Temple 13 2:00 to go in the 4th Quarter
Pass complete for a -1 yards, as the clock runs with 1:20 to play. Pass complete for 8. Fourth and a yard for Temple. The Owls go for it from their 39 and the pass goes incomplete, giving it over on downs to Tulane.
Tulane lines up in the victory formation with Sullivan at quarterback, as the clock runs out.
Final: Tulane 37 - Temple 13
Tulane Kicking: Durkin: 5-for-5, FGs of 50, 36, 38, 42, 52 (52-yarder a career high)
Tulane Passing: Retzlaff: 17-28, 231-yards, 2-touchdowns
Tulane Rushing: McClure: 17-122-yards, longest 25-yards
Tulane Receiving: Preston: 5-96-yards, 1-touchdown
Statistic
Tulane
Temple
Total Yards
406
167
Passing Yards
231
147
Rushing Yards
175
20
Penalties
8-83
8-73
1st Downs
22
14
3rd Down Efficiency
3-12
5-15
4th Down Efficiency
1-1
1-2
Total Plays
68
57
Yards Per Rush
4.5
1
Red Zone
4-4
2-2
Time of Possession
34:21
25:39
Turnovers by
0
1
Sacks by
4 - 23-yards
1 - 6-yards
Tackles for Loss
6 - 28-yards
4 - 12-yards