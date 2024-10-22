Finishing Strong Will Play Integral Role in the Tulane Green Wave's Success
There is no questioning the plethora of success that the Tulane Green Wave football program has achieved over the last few seasons.
Over the last 35 games played on the gridiron since 2022, the Green Wave holds a 28-7 record. That achievement ranks the program fifth nationally behind Georgia (34), Michigan (32), Washington (29) and Oregon (29).
The more you win, the higher the expectations become. So far this season, the Green Wave has rolled over the competition by averaging 37.8 points, which ranks 15th in the country in 2024.
If Tulane wants to maintain a score-at-will mentality against conference foes on the remaining schedule this season, it all comes down to finishing games out.
The Green Wave holds a 47-7 record when leading at the half and are 489 when leading through three quarters against the opposition, dating back to the 2016 campaign. On top of those incredible feats, the team is victorious in the last 23 consecutive matchups when leading at the end of the third quarter.
For Tulane to sustain its success, the Green Wave's offensive firepower must continue firing on all cylinders against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday.
Freshman quarterback Darian Mensah has played lights out this season, as the gunslinger ranks sixth in the conference with 1,408 passing yards and 11 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Mensah's consistency and ability to locate his targets under pressure has provided stability at a position that had a plethora of question marks surrounding it heading into this season after the departure of signal-caller Michael Pratt.
Finding opportunities to create explosive plays by connecting with talented and athletic wideouts like Mario Williams and Dontae Fleming, who both rank in the AAC's top 15 for receiving yards this season, will determine if this incredible record stays alive on Saturday against a North Texas squad that has plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball to keep up with a scoring onslaught.
The duo of quarterback Chandler Morris and wideout DT Sheffield has proven to give secondaries headaches all season long, as Morris has racked up 2,424 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air, while Sheffield has hauled in 565 of those yards and nine touchdowns.
Tulane's secondary versus the North Texas passing attack is something to watch keenly as the Green Wave travel to Denton, Texas, to take on the 5-2 Mean Green. Kickoff from DATCU Stadium is set for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.