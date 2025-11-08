First Half Plays, Commentary, and Stats - Halftime: Tulane 35 - Memphis 17
Tulane took on Memphis on a Friday night contest in prime time. The Tigers won the toss and decided to receive the opening kickoff.
The Tigers start at their 25 after the touchback. The Tulane D forces Memphis to line up in a 4th and 1, but the Tigers false start and are forced to punt. TU takes over after a short punt at their own 35. Short passes, and a rush ended up being short.
First play from scrimmage for Tulane is a deep post JAKE RETZLAFF TOSSES A 65-YARD STRIKE TO SHAZZ PRESTON FOR A TOUCHDOWN. The Green Wave didn't wait to exploit Preston who was being guarded 1-on-1 on the right side of the formation. Retzlaff's pass was perfect, in stride, and Preston was at least two steps behind the defender
Tulane 7 - Memphis 0 12:33 to go in the 1st Quarter
Tigers call a fair catch on the kickoff, so they'll start at their 35. A short completion sees Memphis QB Brendan Lewis under pressure. Big hole for a first down carry for the Tigers on 2nd down. First down pass is too high, but more pressure on the Tiger QB. But two plays later, A BIG PLAY BY THE MEMPHIS OFFENSE, AS JAMARI HAWKINS GETS BEHIND THE TU SECONDARY FOR A 55-YARD TOUCHDOWN CATCH FROM BRENDAN LEWIS. Another big play given up by the TU defense. E'ziaiah Shine was the closest defender to Hawkins, who catches his first TD of the season. This will be a long night if the TU defense doesn't learn to keep people in front of them.
Tulane 7 - Memphis 7 10:38 to go in the 1st Quarter
Tulane starts at their 25 after the kickoff touchback, Javin Gordon picks up 12 up the middle, then a 19-yard gain by Gordon is called back because of a holding call. Two passes pick up the first down to the Memphis 39. Green Wave mixing the run and pass well. Retzlaff is throwing frozen ropes, including a 24-yard zip to Bryce Bohannon. Oh, Oh, Tulane is in the Memphis red zone......Two runs set up a 3rd and 2 at the Tigers 7. The Green Wave pick up the first down at the Memphis 5! JAVIN GORDON FINDS THE LEFT CORNER OF THE PYLON FOR A FIVE-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN. This was the best two back-to-back drives from Tulane in four weeks. This one took 5:40 off the 2nd quarter clock. Keep the ball out of the Tigers' hands will go a long way to a successful night.
It is reported that Retzlaff entered the injury tent on the sideline.
Tulane 14 - Memphis 7 4:58 to go in the 1st Quarter
Memphis begins at their 25 after the touchback. Tulane gets a sack from Mo Westmoreland, as the Wave blitzed on 1st down. Loss of nine. Not much going on a second down swing pass to a running back. On a 3rd and 15, pass complete, but shy of a first down setting up a 4th and 6. Memphis punts.
Tulane takes over at their own 22. Sullivan takes over at QB after Retzlaff came up limping on the touchdown run by Gordon. Sullivan's first pass was incomplete, then no gain on a run. Retzlaff is back in on third and 10. Memphis only rushes three and Retzlaff is called for grounding the ball. So, on a 4th and 20, Alec Clark launches a 61-yard boomer. Memphis will take over at their own 34.
Tigers open with a 21-yard off tackle run, but then lose 2-yards on the next run. A wide receiver screen picks up 3, setting up a 3rd and 7. A blitz by Tulane almost gets the Memphis QB, but a roll out gets a complete pass to the TU 20 as the 1st quarter clock runs out.
Tulane 14 - Memphis 7 End of the 1st Quarter
The Tulane offense started on a buzz. Worried about Retzlaff and his leg injury: how will it affect his passing AND running. The Memphis offense has found a way to get the big plays against the Tulane D.
Memphis starting QB is hurt. NEW QB ARRINGTON MAIDEN CALLS HIS OWN NUMBER ON A QUARTERBACK DRAW FOR A 21-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN.
Tulane 14 - Memphis 14 14:55 to go in the 2nd Quarter
The kickoff sails into the end zone, so starts at their 25. Retzlaff is in. A Tulane sweep to the left loses four. Under duress (five man rush), Retzlaff slings it for 14-yards to Shazz Preston for the 1st down. Back to the ground, and Gordon picks up six. A gorgeous touch pass from Bohannon picks up 24 to the Memphis 34. THEN, RETZLAFF FINDS THE EDGE AGAINST THE TIGERS FROM 33-YARDS OUT FOR HIS TENTH RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON. Thought Retzlaff was able to race to the end zone, he looked a little gimpy on the rush, favoring his leg a bit.
Tulane 21 - Memphis 14 12:02 to go in the 2nd Quarter
At this point in the game: Tulane has 215-yards offense. Memphis has 154-yards.
After the Durkin kickoff gets into the end zone, Memphis starts at their own 25. A blind-side block by Memphis marks it back to the Tigers' 13. 1st pass falls incomplete, as does 2nd down, setting up a 3rd and 22. Three man rush has Memphis rush for 8. On 4th and 14, the Tigers are forced to punt.
Tulane takes over at their own 35. The Wave have been using double-tight end sets a few times tonight. A short run, then a short pass picks up a 1st to the TU 46. ANOTHER DEEP POST, RETZLAFF HITS ANTHONY BROWN-STEPHENS FOR A 54-YARD TOUCHDOWN.
Tulane 28 - Memphis 14 9:26 to go in the 2nd Quarter
Retzlaff is a perfect 8-for-8 passing, 210-yards, two touchdowns (both bombs, one of 54 and the other of 65-yards) and a 33-yard rushing TD.
In our Keys to the Game earlier today, we said this game is a defining moment for Jon Sumrall and his Tulane team. If this keeps up, the only question is do we give Sumrall and his coaches the credit, or Sam Howard return.
Touchback starts Memphis at their 25. A 15-yard pass gets the Tigers to their 40. A short run, short pass, then a QB run picks up a 1st down to Tulane's 38. The Tulane defense is missing tackles on this drive, more pinballing and grabbing for the ball instead of wrapping up. Memphis is in Tulane's red zone at the TU 16. Short run loses 1, then a pass to the end zone is called incomplete, under very long review, it stays that way. Third and 11 at the Tulane 16. THEN TULANE CLAIMS ITS 2ND SACK OF THE GAME for a loss of 10. A 44-yard Tiger field goal attempt is negated by a Memphis false start. GIANNI SPETIC NAILS A 49-YARD FIELD GOAL.
Tulane 28 - Memphis 17 4:27 to go in the 2nd Quarter
Tulane starts at their own 25 after the kickoff touchback. A short outlet pass picks up six. Retzlaff is now 9-for-9 passing. Tulane calls timeout with 3:18 to go in the 2nd quarter on a third and three at the Wave's 32. Retzlaff completes an almost impossible pass to Zycari Lewis, who fumbles on the play, and it's recovered by Memphis at the Tulane 47. The ruling of the field was reviewed and overturned. Tulane retains possession at its 41. Retzlaff toss a dime to Justin Reed, who drops the pass for Retzlaff's first incompletion. Bryce Bohannon makes a big catch over the middle for a first down as Retzlaff is under pressure. Javin Gordon picks up 8 to the left as the two-minute timeout is called.
Tulane 28 - Memphis 17 2:00 to go in the 2nd Quarter
After the clock stoppage for the two-minute timeout, a short run, and Tulane's 3rd and 1 becomes third and 6 after a false start by the Green Wave. Retzlaff finds Tre Shackelford for a 22-yard gain to the Memphis 22. Another false start by the Wave, backs them up to the Memphis 27. 1st and 15 with 1:16 to go in the 2nd quarter. Another zing on an out to Zycari Lewis to the Memphis 6. Clock running, :53 to go. JAKE RETZLAFF FINDS SHAZZ PRESTON ON A CROSSING PATTERN IN THE END ZONE FOR A SIX-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS.
Tulane 35 - Memphis 17 :43 to go in the 2nd Quarter
After the touchback, Memphis gets the ball at its own 25 with three timeouts. A short pass picks up seven, but linebacker Sam Howard, who just came back from a fractured fibula on his left leg, is rolling around on the turf after the tackle. Howard jumps back up after looking hurt. AND TULANE PICKS UP ITS THIRD SACK FOR A LOSS OF EIGHT. Two short passes gets Memphis to its own 43 with :02 on the 2nd quarter clock. The last pass gets to midfield, and the 1st half comes to an end.
Halftime: Tulane 35 - Memphis 17
This is a different Tulane team that has shown up in Memphis tonight. The offense is completely in sync. Retzlaff has been in a zone in the first half, topping 200-yards through the air, finding six different receivers, twice for touchdowns, and rushing for another. Though the announcers are saying Retzlaff has too much time, the Tigers have blitzed often and the TU quarterback has moved in the pocket and created more time. Most importantly, the Tulane defense is finding a way to stop the Memphis offense, forcing them to punt three times in the 1st half alone.
The red zone bug-a-boo has not affected Tulane so far tonigh.
Statistic
Tulane
Memphis
Total Yards
364
238
Pass Yards
284
170
Rush Yards
80
68
Penalties
5-34
3-21
1st Downs
14
11
3rd Down Efficiency
3-4
3-7
4th Down Efficiency
0-0
0-0
Red Zone
2-2
1-1
Time of Possession
14:52
15:08
Turnovers
0
0
Sacks by
3 - 27 yards
1 - 10 yards