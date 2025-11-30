First Half Stats, Commentary, and Plays Tulane 21 - Charlotte 0
It's a comfortable evening in Uptown. Game time temperature is 63-degrees. Not much of a breeze, around 6-miles-per-hour out of the Southeast. Some clouds, but no rain, which is expected Sunday afternoon.
Charlotte won the toss and deferred to get the ball to half number two. Senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon was one of the captains. He was not dressed out and is probably out for the rest of his eligibility.
Tulane starts at their 35 after the kickoff rolls out of bounds inside the 10. Quarterback Jake Retzlaff's first pass is dropped. His second over the middle is good for 13-yards. Jamauri McClure runs up the middle for five. McClure gains 25-yards up the middle. Center Jack Hollifield helps him the last 8-yards or so by pulling him across the 25 of Charlotte. Shuffle pass to Omari Hayes on the end around, Hayes reverses field and runs all the way to the Tulane sideline to the Charlotte 1. Hayes almost stepped out of bounds at the 19, but the call was upheld. 1st and goal at the 49ers 1. JAMAURI McCLURE PLUNGES IN FROM THE 1 FOR THE TOUCHDOWN.
Tulane 7 - Charlotte 0 12:34 to go in the 1st Quarter
Charlotte begins at their own 25 after Patrick Durkin's kickoff sails into and out of the end zone. Short run up the middle by the 49ers picks up 1. Quick pass out picks up 7. 3rd and 2. Five yard penalty for a false start makes it 3rd and 7 at the Charlotte 28. Long pass up the sideline falls incomplete. 49er punt gets to the TU 28.
Green Wave open with short pass to the TU 32, McClure gets two yards to the right, setting up a 3rd and five. Pass for a 1st down to Garrett Mmahat. Javin Gordon gains nine on his first carry. Quick out to Zycarl Lewis picks up 21-yards to the Charlotte 31. Gordon up the middle with a strong run picking up 21. First and goal from the 10. Pitch out to Anthony Brown-Stephens down to the 4. McClure stutter-steps to the 1, setting up a 3rd and goal. JAKE RETZLAFF WITH THE TUSH PUSH INTO THE END ZONE FOR A 1-YARD TOUCHDOWN. IT IS RETZLAFF'S 13TH RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE YEAR, BREAKING THE RECORD FOR RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS BY A TULANE QUARTERBACK IN A SEASON, SET BY JUSTIN McMILLAN in 2019.
Tulane 14 - Charlotte 0 6:13 to go in the 1st Quarter
Charlotte starts at their 25 after Durkin sails another kickoff through the end zone. Run up the middle for the 49ers picks up 4. Short outlet pass picks up two, setting up a 3rd and 3 for Charlotte at their own 32. Wide receiver screen picks up 13 to the Charlotte 45. 49ers call a timeout from there. After the timeout, a rush to the left is caught behind the line for a two-yard loss. Charlotte throws to its tight end 9-yards to the Tulane 48. Streak pass down the sideline is complete to the Wave 25. Gain of 23. Snap sails over the quarterback's head. He falls on it at the TU 40. Loss of 15. On 2nd down, short pass picks up three. On 3rd and 22 at the TU 37, pass falls incomplete. 49ers line up to punt. Fair catch called at the 11, where Tulane will start with :42 to go in the 1st.
On 1st down, Retzlaff throws complete for 15-yards to Brown-Stephens, then a 19-yard completion to Brown-Stephens gets it to the Tulane 45 as the 1st quarter clock expires.
Tulane 14 - Charlotte 0 End of the 1st Quarter
The Wave begin the 2nd quarter at its own 45. Brendon Sullivan checks in and, gets the pitch back, no one open, so he runs it 8-yards up the middle. Retzlaff is under pressure on 2nd and two and throws it away. Jahiem Johnson picks up the 1st on a 2-yard run. Short run picks up 3. Retzlaff under pressure, rolls out and finds tight end Johnny Pascuzzi for 29-yards to the Charlotte 13. Run up the gut by Maurice Turner picks up 7. Turner picks up the 1st down to the 2. RETZLAFF'S PASS INTO THE END ZONE IS INTERCEPTED BY KADIN SCHMITZ AND RUT OU TO THE CHARLOTTE 21 WHERE RETZLAFF SLIDE-TACKLES THE D-BACK.
49ers QB flushed out of the pocket and gains 1. Short run picks up 3, setting up a 3rd and 6. Pressure from the TU defense forces a roll out and incomplete pass. Charlotte t punt from their own 23. Short one to the Tulane 43, where the Wave takes over with 9:07 to go in the 2nd quarter.
The Wave have been huddling more often in this game than we can remember all season. Receiver screen to Lewis picks up 1. McClure fumbles on the next play. The ball is run back to the Tulane 12 where Retzlaff has to tackle someone for the 2nd time this quarter. Short quarterback keeper to the right picks up 1. Tight end screen loses a yard. 3rd and 10 for Charlotte. Roll out pass complete to the TU 7, setting up a 4th and 5. 49ER KICKER LIAM BOYD MISSES A 25-YARD FIELD GOAL TO THE LEFT, NO GOOD. Tulane will get the ball on their 20 with 6:08 to go in the 2nd quarter.
Snap is fumbled by Retzlaff, but he recovers for a loss of 9 to the TU 11. Weird pass to an outlet falls incomplete. Pass over the middle complete to the TU 24, setting up a 4th and 6. Alec Clark is on to punt for the 1st time. He booms a 61-yard moon shot that run back to the Charlotte 14, but a penalty on the 49ers backs it up to the Charlotte 8.
49ers state at their 8. Run off tackle picks up 10 to the Charlotte 18. Another off tackle run picks up 3. PASS BY GRAYSON LOFTIS IS INTERCEPTEDAT THE CHARLOTTE 47 BY TULANE SAFETY KEVIN ADAM AND RETURINED TO THE CHARLOTTE 33.
Tulane opens with two short out passes that ick up 9. 3rd and 1 from the Charlotte 24. Retzlaff keeps to the left for 3-yards and a first down, counting down to the 2-minute timeout.
Tulane 14 - Charlotte 0 2:00 to go in the 2nd Quarter
Pass complete from Retzlaff to Preston to the Charlotte 4. Javin Gordon rushes to the right and ruled short of the end zone. The play goes under the hood for review. It is upheld. JAKE RETZLAFF POWERS INTO THE END ZONE ON THE TUSH PUSH FROM LESS THAN A YARD OUT FOR A TOUCHDOWN.
Tulane 21 - Charlotte 0 1:09 to go in the 2nd Quarter
Charlotte takes over on its 25 after a fair catch. Two short passes set up a 3rd and 4 at the 49ers 31. QB GRAYSON LOFTIS IS SACKED BY TU'S JORDAN NORMAN. TULANE'S FIRST OF THE GAME. Charlotte punts 49-yards to the Tulane 21. :45 to go in the 1st quarter.
Retzlaff on a short out for seven yards and out of bounds at the TU 28. :40 to go in the 2nd quarter. Gordon picks up three and a first down to their own 31. Tulane calls a timeout with :33 to go. Retzlaff throws incomplete to the outside. Run up the middle picks up 1. 3rd and 9 as the clock runs out in the 2nd quarter.
Tulane 21 - Charlotte 0 End of the 2nd Quarter
Statistic
Charlotte
Tulane
Total Yards
72
274
Passing Yards
68
174
Rushing Yards
4
100
Penalties
2-15
0-0
1st Downs
3
14
3rd Down Efficiency
2-7
4-5
4th Down Efficiency
0-0
0-0
Total Plays
24
41
Ave Per Rush
0.4-yards per rush
6.7 yards per rush
Red Zone
0-1
3-4
Time of Possession
12:18
17:42
Turnovers by
1
2
Sacks by - Yards
0
1 - 1-yard