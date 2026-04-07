Focus on Special Teams on Day 10 of The Green Wave Report, April 7, 2026

Day 10 of Tulane spring football was greeted with cooler temperatures as yeoman stood around 56 ° when practice opened. Coach Will Hall is holding practices Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays leading up to the annual Spring Game in Yulman on Saturday, April 18th at 9AM.

About a half dozen high School recruits and their families were on hand to observe practice today, compared to the 50-plus in attendance on Saturday.

Today, John Curtis Christian schools coach and athletic director JT Curtis was on hand observing, talking, and glad handing.

Last year's leading rusher Jamauri McClure was at practice again today in his #25 jersey, but no pads. He stood behind the offensive huddle. A good 15 to 20 yd to observe what was going on during team drills at the end of practice. McClure is recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. We are being told that he will be ready for fall practice in August.

During goal line team drills, quarterback Trace Johnson went back to pass, found no one open, and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown. A late hit around and above the shoulder pads by one Tulane defensive backs Tulane drew a crowd at the 5-yard line from both sidelines, defensive side and offensive side. Johnson jumped up after the hit, celebrated with his teammates, then took on the DB who delivered the hit, pushing him and maybe did a little trash talking.

In addition to quarterbacks Kadin Semonza and Zeon Chriss-Gremillion wearing the “don't hit me” red jerseys, red shirt, freshman QB Cade Scott was also adorned in red. Scott has a sprained left shoulder from a hit he took in practice, so they limited him as a precaution.

Among those absent today, wide receiver Garrett Mmahat. The senior from New Orleans was not in pads on Saturday. Today, a no-show on the field. We are told it's a tweak of a hamstring and that the Green Wave coaches are holding him out as a safeguard.

Speaking of which, today we speak with head coach Will Hall, new special teams coach Chris Forestier, and the two guys competing for the starting place kicker job: Jackson Courville and Cooper Helmke. To see those interviews, please click here.

We have plenty of interviews on our YouTube Channel. Please check them out, like, and subscribe.

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Tomorrow at Noon, part 2 of our wide-ranging interview with Tulane athletic director David Harris. That interview will focus on the specific programs that have succeeded at Tulane and those that still have some work to do. That's tomorrow at Noon, both here and on our YouTube channel.

The Tulane football team will have another spring practice. Thursday morning. We'll have a special edition of the Greenway report at 4:00 Thursday afternoon