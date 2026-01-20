Football Done, Basketball Transfer Portal Next. Tulane's Hunter Says to Expect Changes

The Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committees proposed that the notification-of-transfer windows open for 15 days starting after the conclusion of the 2026 Men's and Women's Final Fours. The women wrap up their Final Four in Phoenix on April 5th. The men have their championship game on April 6th in Indianapolis.

Under the proposals, the Division I women's basketball notification-of-transfer window would open April 6-20. The men's notification-of-transfer window would open April 7-21.

The recommendations must be approved by the Division I Cabinet, which is scheduled to review the proposals this month. If approved, the legislation would go into effect this April, 2026.

Tulane men's basketball coach Ron Hunter is on the committee to determine where this proposal goes. They next meet this Friday, and Hunter is hopeful the changes will go through.

"I can't go into much detail," Hunter told us, "but we can't allow the portal to affect the NCAA tournament. That's our bell cow. Personally, I don't think anything should happen until that's (the NCAA basketball tournament) over."

In 2025, the transfer windows opened after the conclusion of the second round of the Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Championships and stayed open for 30 days.

"It'll be a change," Hunter admitted. "What that change will be, I can't go into it, but there will be a change (from the way it is now)."

Additionally, the Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committees proposed a change to when student-athletes can request to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when a coaching change occurs before January 1st in a given season.

Under the proposal, once a school announces a new head coach hire, there will be a five-day period for the new coaching staff and current players to meet. After that five-day period, student-athletes would have a 15-day window to notify their school to enter the Transfer Portal.

If a new head coach isn't hired within 30 days of the previous coach's departure, student-athletes would have a 15-day window to enter the Transfer Portal beginning the 31st day.

However, if a coaching change is made after Jan. 1, student-athletes would have to wait until the notification-of-transfer window opens in April.

Portions Courtesy NCAA.org