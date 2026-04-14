Football Recruiting: Tulane Lands Four 2027 Prospects to Start Spring

Tulane recruiting is off to a swift start this year with four commitments so far, and plenty of planned visits to come. There’s still a long way to go during this recruiting season, but let’s look at what Tulane’s accumulated already.

During this recruitment season, remember that athletes can and have changed their minds before and flipped commitments, but we will update you as soon as that information is made available.

QB Kingston Johnson | Starkville High School CO 2027

The young man from Starkville, Mississippi stands at 5’11, 180 lbs and has received offers from three other schools besides Tulane. Those being Southern Miss, Mississippi Valley State, and Murray State.

Johnson is a three-star recruit out of high school, ranking as the 31st best player in Mississippi and the 94th ranked QB in the nation.

The Wave also continue toward the trend of dual threat QBs with Johnson finishing his junior year with 2,510-yards through the air, 488-yards rushing, 25 total TDs (17 passing and 8 rushing), and 7 interceptions. His total of 2998-yards was 18th in Mississippi and second in his 7a division.

The Green Wave clearly know what they want at the QB position. Although he’s undersized, another year of high school and some development at the D1 level could help him ascend.

OL Sharontae Bailey | Anniston High School CO 2027

The Anniston, Alabama native committed to the Wave on April 6th and has a future planned visit on the 18th of June. The big man weighs in at 6’4, 310 lbs., a great addition to the O-Line. Bailey also received offers from four other D1 programs, including Kentucky, UNC, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.

Despite the massive size, Bailey shows great quickness that allows him to be a great versatile option on the line. Being able to climb to the next level is vital for o-linemen at the next level, so his qualities can and will translate at the next level.

Bailey is currently unranked on the recruiting site, 247Sports, but he doesn’t need any rankings to make his impact felt, as the Wave should be excited for landing a future piece for their offensive line.

DB DeShawn Wylie | Calvary Day High School CO 2027

Defensive back DeShawn Wylie hails from Savannah, Georgia as an unranked recruit on major websites. He stands at 6’1, 195 lbs, a good size for a DB.

The Savannah native runs a 4.52, 40-yard dash, a trait that will give him the ability to cover the field swiftly, a vital component if he wishes to close/crash into the tackle box as a safety.

His early history as a wide receiver gives him a ball hawking ability as well as good route recognition. He plays good all around coverage whether it be man or zone, so we’ll be curious to see how TU uses him when his time comes.

CB TJ Stinson | Archbishop Spalding High School CO 2027

Speedy Stinson stands at 5'10, 165 lbs and that speedy is no joke. Stinson runs a 10.8 100m and a 4.48 40, which is impressive for his age. This raw athleticism lead to interest from multiple D1 schools including several American Conference teams, including East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, and the University of Charlotte.

Stinson had a great junior season this past year, with 31 solo tackles, 42 total tackles, 3.0 TFL, 3 interceptions, 1 TD, and 8 passes defended. The versatile athlete can also play special teams, as he was the kick returner during his junior year as well.

Stinson's speed alone is a great asset for the Wave to take advantage of. Speed and quick hips are great to have for a corner, but that same speed can turn explosive on any kickoff given the chance.