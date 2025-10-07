Football’s Javin Gordon Named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Mid-Season Watch List
Gordon was one of 15 additions to the list. He ranks second on the team with 235 yards rushing and three rushing scores. Gordon is averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also has a pair of catches for 21 yards out of the backfield. He currently ranks 22nd in the American in rushing. He became just the third freshman running back in Tulane football history with three rushing touchdowns in a game along with Matt Forte (vs. Army - 11/13/04) and Orleans Darkwa (vs. Southeastern Louisiana – 9/2/10).
The others named to the midseason watch list were QB - Bear Bachmeier (BYU), QB - Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele (Cal), LB - Luke Ferrelli (Cal), DL – Zahir Mathis (Maryland), ED - Sidney Stewart (Maryland), QB - C.J. Carr (Notre Dame), RB - Caleb Hawkins (North Texas), QB – Drew Mestemaker (North Texas), LB - Antonie Deslauriers (Syracuse), WR - Braylon Staley (Tennessee), OT - Jesse Perry (Tennessee), CB - Ty Redmond (Tennessee), QB - Brad Jackson (Texas State), RB - Javin Gordon (Tulane) and OG- John Mills (Washington).
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the most outstanding college freshman in college football since 2018. It is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and 2005 NFL MVP with the Seattle Seahawks). This award honors the nation’s most outstanding freshman, recognizing his exceptional performance and significant impact on his team throughout the season.
Information Courtesy of Tulane Athletics