Football’s Javin Gordon Named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award Mid-Season Watch List

Tulane football’s true freshman running back Javin Gordon was recently named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Mid-Season Watch List by the Maxwell Football Club.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Javin Gordon (23) runs the ball at Mississippi Rebels. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Gordon was one of 15 additions to the list. He ranks second on the team with 235 yards rushing and three rushing scores. Gordon is averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also has a pair of catches for 21 yards out of the backfield. He currently ranks 22nd in the American in rushing. He became just the third freshman running back in Tulane football history with three rushing touchdowns in a game along with Matt Forte (vs. Army - 11/13/04) and Orleans Darkwa (vs. Southeastern Louisiana – 9/2/10).

The others named to the midseason watch list were QB - Bear Bachmeier (BYU), QB - Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele (Cal), LB - Luke Ferrelli (Cal), DL – Zahir Mathis (Maryland), ED - Sidney Stewart (Maryland), QB - C.J. Carr (Notre Dame), RB - Caleb Hawkins (North Texas), QB – Drew Mestemaker (North Texas), LB - Antonie Deslauriers (Syracuse), WR - Braylon Staley (Tennessee), OT - Jesse Perry (Tennessee), CB - Ty Redmond (Tennessee), QB - Brad Jackson (Texas State), RB - Javin Gordon (Tulane) and OG- John Mills (Washington).

The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the most outstanding college freshman in college football since 2018. It is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and 2005 NFL MVP with the Seattle Seahawks). This award honors the nation’s most outstanding freshman, recognizing his exceptional performance and significant impact on his team throughout the season.

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

