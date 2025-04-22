Former Tulane Football Defensive Star Sets First Transfer Visit To Baylor
The Tulane Green Wave football team has seen a few players enter the college football transfer portal as they look to finalize the roster.
One of the departing players is former Tulane football nose tackle Adonis Friloux, who announced his entry into the portal on April 18, one day before the program’s spring game.
His potential new home may be with the Baylor Bears, as Grayson Grundhoefer of Sicem365 confirmed a visit with Friloux beginning on April 21.
Friloux initially planned to return to the Green Wave for his final season, as he received a sixth year due to a medical redshirt.
That medical redshirt came from Friloux missing the 2022 season after tearing his ACL right before the season. He had started the final three games the previous season.
Over 968 snaps, Friloux recorded 62 tackles, five sacks, and 23 QB hurries in his career at Tulane.
However, Friloux had largely not participated in spring workouts, initially thought to potentially be injury related.
He’s the second departure to come from that room as Deshaun Batiste committed to the FAU Owls.
Looking at the depth in the defensive line room, one that Sumrall has called better than last year, it would make sense that some players farther down on the depth chart are looking for more playing time.
Perhaps that opportunity for Friloux is with the Bears. Grundhoefer reports that he has received interest from multiple Big 12 schools and that the coaching staff at Baylor is looking for the chance that ends Tuesday night to secure his commitment before he takes further visits.
It’s certainly a blow for head coach Jon Sumrall in terms of depth.
For a nose tackle, it’s hard to measure production on a stat sheet when a lot of their responsibilities deal with double-teams and plugging gaps for other stars to make plays.
But the defensive line is top-heavy in talent, and despite a proven rotation strategy, playmakers are going to get more time on task.
Multiple defenders on the team have pointed to the talent in the trenches ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Linebacker Sam Howard pointed out one player in particular following the spring game on Saturday.
“I’ll tell you one thing, remember this name,” Howard said. “Santana Hopper. Remember this name because you're going to hear it a lot in the game.”
Howard promoted several defensive linemen in his comments, including the Bandit position he doesn’t feel gets enough love.
“That whole room, anybody can come in to take over a game,” Howard said. “The depth that we have, it doesn't matter who's on the field, we're going to be successful.”
That depth is a bit thinner with some losses in the portal, but that tends to happen when stars rise to the top of a position group.