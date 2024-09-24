Former Tulane Green Wave Linebacker Has Big Game on NFL Monday Night Football
A former Tulane Green Wave defender is making a name for himself at the next level.
On ESPN’s Monday Night Football, NFL linebacker and Tulane Alumnus Dorian Williams shined for the Buffalo Bills as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10.
The 23-year-old recorded 11 tackles in the game, leading the team in their third victory of the season, helping Buffalo move to 3-0 on the year and hold onto the AFC East division lead. Of the 11, eight were solo tackles, and three were assisted. His big day on the stat sheet helped him pick up back-to-back games with 10 total tackles for the first time in his NFL career.
This is the first time Williams led the team in tackles on the season across the first three games but he has been near the top for all of their matchups so far. He has been asked to take a more prominent role on the Bills defense this season as the team’s linebacking core has taken significant injury blows to top players like Matt Milano. However, even with his return, the former Green Wave star has made a name for himself to be an everyday player on the Buffalo’s defense.
The second-year pro was praised for his pass coverage in the game. He also went step by step with Jaguars running back Travis Etienne on a fly route and forced an incompletion. Most of his stats came in the first half before the score got out of hand. According to PFF, he led all Bills defenders with a 90.3 grade.
Williams was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While at Tulane, the linebacker was Named First-Team All-American Athletic Conference in his final season as a member of the Green Wave defense. One of his last accomplishments with the program was being named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the Cotton Bowl, where Tulane defeated USC. He is no stranger to leading in tackles, as he finished third in the country in his final season with 81 solo tackles and tenth with 132 total tackles.
He will be in action once again next week as the Bills will head to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.