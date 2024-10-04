Former Tulane Green Wave WR Has Big Night on NFL Thursday Night Football
A Former Tulane Green Wave wide receiver showed up big time on a national stage last night.
On Thursday, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney helped his team defeat NFC South division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36-30 in overtime to move to 3-2 on the season. Mooney, a former Tulane football player, picked up two touchdown receptions plus some other big catches late in the game to help Atlanta pick up the victory.
His first touchdown came in the second quarter as the Falcons regained the lead after he and quarterback Kirk Cousins connected for a 24-yard pass. The play capped off a nine-play, 70-yard drive for Atlanta. Mooney was forced to jump and fight for the ball as he was double-covered at the edge of the endzone.
Mooney capped off his big night with his second touchdown reception of the game in the fourth quarter as Atlanta tied the game at 27-27. The 26-year-old receiver avoided the tackle and found the endzone on a 12-yard catch.
Mooney picked up a crucial catch for 17 yards on the final drive of regulation that set up the game-tying field goal that would send the game to overtime.
The former Green Wave wideout finished the night with nine receptions on 16 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 11.7 yards per catch in the matchup.
It was only the fifth time in his NFL career that he surpassed 100 yards receiving in a contest and the first since the 2022 NFL Season. It was the first time he had recorded multiple touchdowns in a game. After Thursday’s game, he now has 330 yards receiving and three touchdowns on the season. He is second among Falcons receivers on the team behind Drake London, who has 354 yards.
Mooney played in 50 games across four seasons for Tulane between 2016-19. He had 154 receptions for 2,572 yards and 19 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He earned Second Team All-AAC honors in his final season. He was selected in the 5th round (173rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He was signed by the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason to a three-year, $39 million contract.
The former Green Wave standout and the rest of the Falcons squad will be back in action next Sunday, October 13th, as they travel to face the Carolina Panthers, another division opponent. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be available on FOX.