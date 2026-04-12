Former Tulane Receiver Makes a Splash in UFL Free Agency

On April 9th, former Tulane WR, Yulkeith Brown, signed with the Columbus Aviators as a free agent. The former Greenie hauled in a total of 973-yards and 7 TD's across his college career. With 861-yards and 6 touchdowns coming as a Greenie, and the rest came from his first year of college ball at Texas A&M.

The Miami native played just three years of college football, with his last year being played in 2024. Coming out of high school though, the receiver was a four-star recruit as an athlete. Ranking as the 43rd best player in Florida, and the 14th ranked athlete in the nation.

Joining the Expansion

The Aviators are a brand new expansion team in the newly formed league, the UFL. Before it was the UFL, there were two separate smaller football organizations, the United States Football League and the XFL. The XFL was founded in 2018 by former WWE boss, Vince McMahon, but the organization quickly found rough waters once the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

This pandemic would provide permanent effects to the XFL as a whole, as McMahon would sell the league to former WWE-Superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Dany Garcia for $15 million. The league would return to play in 2023, before ultimately announcing its unification with the USFL on September 28th.

The USFL was a different story, however. The USFL's history goes back all the way to the 80's, but we'll focus on their newest iteration beginning in 2022. The league only played one year of semi-professional football before merging with the XFL for 'long-term stability.'

Green Splashes Across the New League

With the brand new league entering its third season, we'll take a look at other greenies who've made their way onto a UFL roster.

Most recently, former TU center Sincere Haynesworth was selected in the 2024 UFL draft to the San Antonio Brahmas. He was placed on injured reserve, however, on August 22nd and wouldn't play. Fast forward two years after a couple of practice squad signings in the NFL, Haynesworth would sign to the St. Louis Battlehawks on January 23rd of this year.

Cotton Bowl Champion quarterback Michael Pratt also made his presence felt in the UFL this year. After not being able to find stability in the NFL for several years, Pratt finally made his way to the aforementioned St. Louis Battlehawks this year. He made his most recent signing on March 18th of this year, joining his former teammate in St. Louis.

A mention to another greenie, Jha'Quan Jackson, who was also signed to the St. Louis Battlehawks this year, nearly turning St. Louis green, but the Hawks would release the receiver on March 19th. The receiver has not yet found a new home.