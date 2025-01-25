Former Tulane Star Considered One of Most Impactful Quarterbacks in 2025
It's no secret Tulane is facing an uphill battle if they're going to contend this upcoming season.
They were completely gutted at the top-end of their roster, losing their star quarterback, running back, tight end, and edge rusher among others.
That's been the cost of operating at the Group of 5 level in this transfer portal and NIL era, with Power 4 teams swooping in to poach some of the best players on the roster of every team around the country.
Jon Sumrall and his staff pivoted quickly to fill the hole in the quarterback room, adding three different signal callers who are going to compete for the starting job.
However, it would be disingenuous to say the Green Wave aren't going to miss Darian Mensah this season, especially since it looked like Tulane was going to have one of the best quarterbacks in the country, let alone their conference, on this roster for multiple years.
When it comes to Mensah at his new stop with the Duke Blue Devils, the expectations are going to be high for him after he was reportedly paid $4 million per season in the transfer portal.
If that wasn't enough pressure, On3 put him 16th on their list of most impactful quarterbacks heading into the 2025 campaign.
Here is the full list:
1. Sam Leavitt
2. Drew Allar
3. DJ Lagway
4. Arch Manning
5. LaNorris Sellers
6. Garrett Nussmeier
7. Carson Beck
8. Cade Klubnik
9. John Mateer
10. Nico Iamaleava
11. Josh Hoover
12. Taylen Green
13. Eli Holstein
14. Diego Pavia
15. CJ Bailey
16. Darian Mensah
17. Behren Morton
18. Sawyer Robertson
19. Rocco Becht
20. Avery Johnson
21. Luke Altmeyer
22. Jayden Maiava
23. Dylan Raiola
24. Miller Moss
25. Julian Sayin
The criteria for this was "a blend of proven production and potential based on skill set."
It will be interesting to see how Mensah performs this year.
While he did well for Tulane this past season which included matchups against two Power 4 schools, competing in the ACC against that level of competition on a consistent basis is a challenge he hasn't faced yet.
As for the Green Wave, this again highlights how they lost an impact player in the transfer portal, but there's nothing they can do about that now besides get ready for the upcoming campaign.