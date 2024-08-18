Former Tulane Star Named Potential Breakout Player for Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are set to feature a former Tulane Green Wave star during the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
Tyjae Spears, an electrifying second-year running back, is expected to have a key role for the team. He will join Tony Pollard in the two-headed backfield and will be asked to showcase the dynamic playmaking ability that he showed off during his rookie season.
Speaking of his rookie season last year, Spears ended up carrying the football 100 times for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 52 passes for 385 yards and a score.
Looking ahead to the 2024 season, Spears is being viewed as a potential breakout player.
CBS Sports recently ranked him as a player to watch for a breakout season.
“Spears surprisingly outsnapped Derrick Henry during his rookie season, and looked electric whenever the Titans got the ball in his hands. Now splitting the backfield with Tony Pollard, and with coach Brian Callahan talking up each of their respective abilities in the passing game, Spears should have significant runway to emerge as a major two-way threat.”
During his senior season with the Green Wave, Spears was extremely dominant. He carried the football 212 times for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 242 yards and two scores that year. Fans knew what he had in store for his NFL future.
While Spears being a breakout player may be a surprise for many NFL fans, Tulane fans were expecting this from him.
Spears will be a valuable weapon for second-year Titans' quarterback Will Levis. He showed off a portion of his ability as a receiver out of the backfield last year. Being able to make plays out of short checkdown passes will make him a favorite weapon for the young quarterback.
Only time will tell whether or not Spears can live up to the hype and actually have a breakout season. He will be competing for touches in the backfield.
However, Tennessee has a major need for playmaking. Spears might very well be the best on their roster when it comes to open field plays.
Expect to see this hype turn out to be accurate. Spears will not disappoint and will continue making the Tulane fan base proud.