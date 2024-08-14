Former Tulane Star QB Makes Pro Debut for Green Bay Packers
While former Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt is no longer on campus, he continues representing Tulane football at the pro level. The 22-year-old, Tulane’s all-time leader in yards and passing touchdowns, took his first NFL snaps for the Green Bay Packers this past Saturday. Pratt was taken by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, making him the first quarterback from Tulane to be selected in the NFL draft since J.P Losman in 2004.
Pratt was limited to a mop-up roll in his debut, mostly handing the ball off and only attempting seven passes. He ran with this role, however, completing 5/7 for 43 yards, mostly coming off a beautiful back shoulder throw downfield to receiver Julian Hicks. Pratt also exemplified his hard-nosed mentality by running down the sideline on Emmanuel Wilson run and throwing a key block on a linebacker for his running back.
While limited with his playcalling, Pratt showed the poise and mentality all knew all too well, as he flashed much of the same promise he did in college. While Pratt was a stud at Tulane, he never had the same offensive scheme for over two years, leading to a consistently limited playbook. Now Pratt has the opportunity to learn with one of the all-time great quarterback coaches in Green Bay’s Tom Clement and has no real pressure to start or perform behind Jordan Love on the depth chart.
Pratt also played last Saturday in honor of his big brother, Dave, who never saw Pratt make it to the NFL after tragically passing in 2022.
“My big brother, Dave – he was definitely the biggest fan, and I know he’ll be watching. So, you know, just having the family there and, you know, getting to celebrate his life and celebrate what he loved to watch which was my sister and I playing sports,” Pratt said. “Definitely means a lot to me. I'm definitely excited to have that opportunity and know that he’s watching.”
While Pratt's Debut was a success, Tulane fans should be excited to watch the former college star's role expand in the next couple of preseason games, as he is likely to get the brunt of the action after his strong showing.