Four QBs, Who Will Start for Tulane?

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Will Hall may be one of the nicest, most patient coaches I've known. His genuine love towards his staff and his players shows in each and every practice. Even with the media, Hall shows an inordinate amount of composure, except when someone asks a question that has been asked over-and-over-and-over again.

"Do you still have the deadline of when you're going to name your starting quarterback?" the reporter asked.

"Well, yeah," Hall responded, sounding a little exasperated. "We're going to put out a depth chart for you guys (media) at all positions. I've been saying this since the very beginning. It's a week from Monday." That would be August 24th.

That reporter was yours truly.

I had a brain fart and asked a question that I had asked (and others had asked) quite a few times in the past. My question was an honest mistake. I was curious if the original answer had changed.

I need to know Will Hall much better.

Hall is a stickler for details. Though things change, and Hall understands that and mentions that regularly, the Tulane head football coach likes things done in a certain way. His practice sessions are like watching an an orchestra practice: every section is detailed, every drill has a purpose. That's not to say other coaches are not like this, but Hall wants clockwork from his team. Get that in practices, you get that in games.

Lesson learned, coach.

Quarterback Room Tightens

Last week at this time, I saw a clear leader in Kaden Semonza as the September 5th starter against Duke. He was doing nearly everything he needed to do to claim that spot: scanning the field well, checking down to open receivers, feeling pressure well and scrambling out to throw down field, running but only when he needed to.

Then, Zeon happened.

Zeon Chriss-Gremillion is a stud. He knows the field well and is an exceptional weapon when he has the ball in his hands. His improvement since last week was sizable.

This is not meant to take anything away from Semonza. The redshirt junior has continued his improvement. The two other QBs in the competition are doing better, too.

Trace Johnson continues to move forward in his understanding of the Tulane offense and his ability to check through various schemes presented to him by the defense. And Dagan Bruno, after an off-week, sprang back to the Bruno we saw in the Spring: decisiveness, strong arm, not making mistakes.

There are some who say, "Bring Zeon in when you have to run." That might work. Sometimes. Others see varying degrees of each quarterback contributing. After all, they each have their own strengths.

Of course, the ideal situation is to have one guy who can do it all. When asked by the media Saturday, Hall didn't nail down how many snaps the starting quarterback, when named, would get before a game, but he did elaborate.

"Whoever the starter is, he's going to get more (snaps going into game week)," Hall explained. "It depends on how we're going to attack that week. How many (quarterbacks) are we going to play? Are we going to play just one? Are we going to play all four? Are we going to play two or three? Whatever we have to do to win that game that week."

It's cool how Hall keeps the media (and any team Tulane might be playing) in the dark about the Wave QB situation.

I do not envy the coaches who have decisions to make in this room and every other room the Tulane football team occupies.

We'll know for sure on August 24th.

Maybe.