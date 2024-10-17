Game Times, TV Designations for Tulane Men’s Basketball Games Revealed
The final piece of the puzzle for the Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball schedule was revealed, as games and television designations were announced for most games on the schedule.
The Green Wave will play seven games on the ESPN family of networks including six league contests.
Home games with UTSA (Jan. 4), Memphis (Jan. 30), and Tulsa (Feb. 2) will be broadcast on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. Road matchups to be aired through those networks will be Temple (Jan. 19), Rice (Jan. 25), and Tulsa (March 1). The Temple game time is to be announced.
Any other home games for the Green Wave will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Fans hoping to see the Green Wave’s two games at the Cancun Challenge in November will need to watch CBS Sports Network. Tulane’s neutral site game with Florida State on Dec. 14 will be on the ACC Network.
Two other non-conference games remain a TBA — home against Southern Miss on Dec. 10 and home against Dillard on Dec. 20.
The Green Wave will host Spring Hill College an exhibition game on Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. The regular-season opener will also be at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Nov. 4 against Louisiana Christian at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
The Green Wave went 14-17 overall and 5-13 in AAC action a season ago. Tulane lost to North Texas, 81-71, in the second round of the AAC Tournament, which was its first game of the event.
Ron Hunter returns to lead the Green Wave for his fifth season as head coach. The former IUPUI and Georgia State head coach has a 515-388 career record and a 70-74 with the Green Wave. Tulane’s only winning season under Hunter was its 20-11 campaign in 2022-23.
Tulane Men’s Basketball 2024-25 Schedule
(all times central; home games in bold)
Oct. 25 vs. Spring Hill College (Ala.), 6:30 p.m. (exhibition)
Nov. 4 vs. Louisiana Christian University, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 8 vs. ULM, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 11 vs. Alcorn State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Nov 15 at Furman, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 19 vs. Bethune-Cookman@, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 22 vs. New Orleans@, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 26 vs. Wyoming@, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Nov. 27 vs. Belmont or LMU, CBSSN
Dec. 2 vs. Southeastern Louisiana 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 7 at George Mason, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 10 vs. Southern Miss, TBA, ESPN+
Dec. 14 vs. Florida State#, 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 20 vs. Dillard, TBD, ESPN+
Dec. 31 at Charlotte*, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 4 vs. UTSA*, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 7 at UAB*, TBD, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 11 vs. USF*, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 15 vs. FAU*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 19 at Temple*, TBD, ESPN2/U
Jan 25 at Rice*, 1 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 30 vs. Memphis*, 8 p.m., ESPN2/U
Feb. 2 vs. Tulsa*, 1 p.m., ESPN2/U
Feb. 5 at UTSA*, 7 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 8 at North Texas*, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 15 vs. Rice*, 11 a.m., ESPN+
Feb. 19 vs. East Carolina*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 23 at Wichita State*, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 26 vs. Charlotte*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
March 1 at Tulsa*, 1 p.m., ESPNU
March 6 at East Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN+
March 9 vs. UAB*, 1 p.m., ESPN+
March 12-16 American Athletic Conference Championship-$
All home games at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse; *-American Athletic Conference games; @-Cancun Challenge, Cancun, Mexico; #- AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, Sunrise, Fla.; $- American Athletic Conference tournament, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas