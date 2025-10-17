Gametime Weather for Tulane-Army

Tulane Green Wave On SI

A cold front approaches, but it won't get here until Sunday, so....Normal New Orleans.

The Tulane football team entertains the Army Black Knights Saturday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Yulman Stadium, the earliest kickoff of the season for the Green Wave.

This is one of those "good news-bad news" scenarios. The good news is a cold front is on its way to New Orleans. The bad news? It won't get to the Crescent City until overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.

So, same old, same old for October in New Orleans. The Weather Channel is predicting kickoff temperatures at Yulman Stadium of 81-degrees with humidity levels at a balmy 75%, giving it a "feels like" temperature of 87-degrees. Expect winds from the Gulf between 10-15 MPH, pushing in even more moisture in the air. It won't get much warmer by game's end, reaching around 83 by 3:00 p.m.

DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

