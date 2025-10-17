Gametime Weather for Tulane-Army
The Tulane football team entertains the Army Black Knights Saturday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Yulman Stadium, the earliest kickoff of the season for the Green Wave.
This is one of those "good news-bad news" scenarios. The good news is a cold front is on its way to New Orleans. The bad news? It won't get to the Crescent City until overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning.
So, same old, same old for October in New Orleans. The Weather Channel is predicting kickoff temperatures at Yulman Stadium of 81-degrees with humidity levels at a balmy 75%, giving it a "feels like" temperature of 87-degrees. Expect winds from the Gulf between 10-15 MPH, pushing in even more moisture in the air. It won't get much warmer by game's end, reaching around 83 by 3:00 p.m.
Tulane and Army play their American Conference contest Saturday, October 18th at 11:00 a.m. in Yulman Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and on the Tulane Radio Broadcasting network.