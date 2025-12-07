Green Wave Football Celebrates Selection into the CFP
On Sunday morning, the Tulane football team got together in the Glazer Family Club in Yulman Stadium to await the announcement of their placement in the College Football Playoffs. The Green Wave was assured of being in that number after their convincing victory over North Texas for the American Conference championship on Friday night.
The Green Wave found out they were placed in the 11th position, and the cheers rolled.
The Green Wave will be traveling to Oxford on December 20th to take on Ole Miss for the second time this year. It was exactly three months from that December 20th date that Tulane got skonked by the Rebels in northern Mississippi, 45-10. After the celebration, Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall looked at what will have to happen to have a different outcome than on September 20th.
When Sumrall was asked what specifically needs to change from game #1 against the Rebels, he pointed to his team needing to be tougher.
Here's an interesting tidbit: If Tulane defeats Ole Miss, the Green Wave will play in the Superdome in the Quarterfinal playoff game in the Sugar Bowl. The Wave played in the inaugural Sugar Bowl in 1935, defeating Temple 20-14, then playing again in 1940 versus Texas A&M, losing to the Aggies, 14-13. That was when the Sugar Bowl was played at old Tulane Stadium.
These are each of the rounds in the playoffs:
First Round
No. 9 Alabama (10-3) at No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2) – Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. (ESPN)
No 10 Miami (10-2) at No. 7 Texas A&M (11-1) – Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. (ESPN)
No. 11 Tulane (11-2) at No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1) – Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. (TNT)
No. 12 James Madison (12-1) at No. 5 Oregon - Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Quarterfinals
Cotton Bowl - Miami – Texas A&M winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State (12-1) – Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl - James Madison – Oregon winner vs. No. 4 Texas Tech (12-1) – Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Rose Bowl – Alabama – Oklahoma winner vs. No. 1 Indiana (13-0) – Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl – Tulane – Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1) – Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinals
Fiesta Bowl – Semifinals – Jan. 8 (ESPN)
Peach Bowl – Semifinals – Jan. 9 (ESPN)
Championship
College Football National Championships– Jan. 19 (ESPN) – Hard Rock Stadium
We will have more from Sumrall and his players later today.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.