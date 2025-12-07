Green Wave Football Celebrates Selection into the CFP

On Sunday morning, the Tulane football team got together in the Glazer Family Club in Yulman Stadium to await the announcement of their placement in the College Football Playoffs. The Green Wave was assured of being in that number after their convincing victory over North Texas for the American Conference championship on Friday night.

The Green Wave found out they were placed in the 11th position, and the cheers rolled.

The Green Wave will be traveling to Oxford on December 20th to take on Ole Miss for the second time this year. It was exactly three months from that December 20th date that Tulane got skonked by the Rebels in northern Mississippi, 45-10. After the celebration, Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall looked at what will have to happen to have a different outcome than on September 20th.

When Sumrall was asked what specifically needs to change from game #1 against the Rebels, he pointed to his team needing to be tougher.

Here's an interesting tidbit: If Tulane defeats Ole Miss, the Green Wave will play in the Superdome in the Quarterfinal playoff game in the Sugar Bowl. The Wave played in the inaugural Sugar Bowl in 1935, defeating Temple 20-14, then playing again in 1940 versus Texas A&M, losing to the Aggies, 14-13. That was when the Sugar Bowl was played at old Tulane Stadium.

These are each of the rounds in the playoffs:

First Round

No. 9 Alabama (10-3) at No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2) – Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. (ESPN)

No 10 Miami (10-2) at No. 7 Texas A&M (11-1) – Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. (ESPN)

No. 11 Tulane (11-2) at No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1) – Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. (TNT)

No. 12 James Madison (12-1) at No. 5 Oregon - Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Quarterfinals

Cotton Bowl - Miami – Texas A&M winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State (12-1) – Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl - James Madison – Oregon winner vs. No. 4 Texas Tech (12-1) – Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl – Alabama – Oklahoma winner vs. No. 1 Indiana (13-0) – Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl – Tulane – Ole Miss winner vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1) – Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinals

Fiesta Bowl – Semifinals – Jan. 8 (ESPN)

Peach Bowl – Semifinals – Jan. 9 (ESPN)

Championship

College Football National Championships– Jan. 19 (ESPN) – Hard Rock Stadium

We will have more from Sumrall and his players later today.