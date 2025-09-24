Tulane Green Wave On SI

Green Wave Hold Spirited Practice Ahead of Conference Opener

The Tulane football team held a fast-paced practice Wednesday morning in preparation for their game this Saturday at Tulsa

Doug Joubert

Tulane coach Jon Sumrall
Tulane coach Jon Sumrall / Credit: Tulane Athletics / Football
In preparation for this Saturday's American Conference opener against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall and his coaches led their team through a fast-paced practice at Yulman Stadium and the football practice field on the Tulane campus.

The practice saw the a mix of 1st string and 2nd stringers take on the Tulane scout team. Lots of encouragement and calling out for plays well-executed were sprinkled through the sessions, as was the occasional correction.

Offense and Defense Divide Up

About the midway point of the Wednesday morning practice, the offensive line moved to the football practice field to work on drills. The defensive line stayed in Yulman and continued their drills.

Quarterbacks, running backs, receivers worked drills in the North end zone while the South end zone was filled with defensive work.

Kickoff drills were practiced as well, and Tulane runback specialists were continually finding holes and garnering long runs.

The team moves indoors tomorrow, possibly because of higher chances of storms on the horizon for Thursday.

