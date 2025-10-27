Tulane Green Wave On SI

Green Wave is an Slight Early Favorite in This Week's Matchup with UTSA

The Thursday prime time game between Tulane and Texas-San Antonio sees the Wave placed at a slight favorite early in the week.

Doug Joubert

Tulane vs. Texas San Antonio Image
Tulane vs. Texas San Antonio Image / ESPNU

The Tulane football team is in another prime time game, as the Green Wave travel to the Lone Star State to take on the University of San Antonio Thursday night at 6:30 on ESPN. The early odds, as posted by DraftKings, have the Wave at a 3.5-point favorite over the Road Runners.

Both teams are coming off bye weeks. The weekend before that, Tulane claimed a come-from-behind win over Army, 24-17. Before their week off, UTSA was shellacked by North Texas, 55-17.

Tulane-UTSA History

This is only the third meeting between the new American Conference rivals. The last was in 2023 when the Green Wave claimed a 29-16 victory over the Road Runners. The first time these two teams met was ten years earlier, when UTSA claimed its lone victory in the series, 10-7.

Another National Television Game for the Wave

This is the first of two straight appearances on national television for Tulane. After this week's contest in San Antonio, the Wave will head to Memphis for a Friday, November 7th showdown with the nationally ranked Tigers in Liberty Bowl stadium.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

