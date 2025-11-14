Green Wave Men Welcome Privateers to Uptown Tonight
Tulane University men's basketball will aim to avenges last season's loss and secure its first 4-0 start since the 2020-21 campaign when it hosts crosstown rival New Orleans Friday night inside Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave holds a 15-3 record against teams from Louisiana under head coach Ron Hunter including a 2-0 mark this season. The game between the Wave and the Privateers is set to tipoff at 6:30 p.m.
This marks the 51st all-time regular season meeting between Tulane and New Orleans with the series tied at 25-25 after the Privateers won last season 93-87 in overtime in Uptown on November 22, 2024. The Wave holds an 11-7 advantage at home against the Privateers despite dropping last year's contest. Tulane's last victory in the series over UNO came at home on December 2, 2015, 64-62.
In its last time out, Tulane earned a hard-fought road victory on Tuesday night in Lafayette, Louisiana, defeating the Ragin' Cajuns 66-62 inside the Cajundome. The Green Wave used the paint offensively to gain the advantage in the contest outscoring Louisiana- Lafayette 36-14 around the rim. Four players tallied double figures for the Wave led by 19 from Rowan Brumbaugh and career-highs from Tyler Ringgold with 17 and KJ Greene with 14.
On the young season the Green Wave ranks in the top 50 in the country in four different categories through three games. Tulane leads the nation in free throw percentage (.900) and ranking 49th in free throws made per game (21.0). The Wave also rates 33rd in three-point percentage (.418) and 44th in turnovers per game (9.7).
UNO enters the game with a 1-1 record on the season with a road victory over TCU 78-74 on November 3 and a 93-58 loss at LSU on November 10. The Privateers are averaging 68.0 points on 38.7 percent shooting from the floor and 30.2 percent from beyond the arc through two games this season.
The duo of Coleton Benson and Jakevion Buckley lead the attack for the Privateers. Benson averages a team-high 16.0 points per game while Buckley follows with 12.5 points per game.
Following the contest against UNO, the Green Wave will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to compete in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic. Tulane will open the tournament against Utah State on Friday, November 21, at 12 p.m. CT before taking on either Boston College or Davidson on Sunday, November 23. Both games from the Charleston Classic will air live on ESPN2.