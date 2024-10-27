Green Wave Star Running Back Focused on Team Effort Following Career Game
The Tulane Green Wave has plenty to be excited about following this weekend.
On Saturday, the team defeated North Texas 45-37 to move to 6-2 on the season and become bowl-eligible for the third straight season. The Green Wave controlled the game against their AAC opponent from the start, mainly due to the impressive performance of running back Makhi Hughes.
The sophomore ran for a career-best 195 yards against the Mean Green, exceeding his former best of 166 on the ground.
After the game, Hughes was asked how much the new career high mattered to the Birmingham native. He emphasized on how the team win was more important and how proud he was of the team to leave Denton with a victory.
It truly was a team effort, especially offensively for the Green Wave as the offensive line was outstanding in the contest. They helped the team record 297 total rushing yards on the day, including 78 yards from Arnold Barnes III.
This now marks the third straight game in which Hughes has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in a game. It is the fifth time this season. He has 939 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on the season, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He is close to recording his second straight 1,000-yard season for the Green Wave.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see his name be recognized later this week as the potential AAC player of the week after that type of performance.
Now that the first mission is checked off the list in year one of coach Jon Sumrall's era, the Green Wave will look to continue building their resume to clinch a spot in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The winner of that game will likely be awarded a spot in the newly formatted College Football Playoffs.
The team continues to share an undefeated conference record with both the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen heading into the final stretch of the season.
They will continue to attempt to reach that goal this Thursday as Tulane heads to Jerry Richardson Stadium to take on the Charlotte 49ers. After 30 carries, the short week won’t be an issue, according to Hughes.
“I'm used to it, but I'm, I'll be back there. Fully healed, I’m ready.”
Kickoff on Halloween is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.