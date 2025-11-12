Green Wave Women Host North Florida for Education Day Game
The Tulane University women’s basketball team is back in action tomorrow morning as the Green Wave (1-1) welcomes North Florida (1-1) to Uptown in the third game of Tulane’s four-game homestand. The contest is education day for the Wave with a special tip-off time of 11:00 a.m. at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will stream on ESPN+ and will be available through WRBH 88.3 FM.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the Green Wave and Ospreys. North Florida is Tulane’s second first-time foe in the opening three contests, joining Campbell.
Both teams are 1-1 to open the campaign with the lone loss for each team coming against an SEC opponent. North Florida won its last time out, besting Palm Beach Atlantic 70-67 at home. The Ospreys dropped their season opener at Florida, 96-62. Tulane’s results are flipped, as the Wave won the opener over Campbell before dropping a hard-fought battle to Missouri, 77-69, last Thursday.
North Florida is led by head coach Erika Lambert in her third season. Alonya Waldon leads the Ospreys in scoring with 18.0 points per game and assists with 4.5 helpers per contest. Karyzma Pierre is the team’s top rebounder with 4.5 per game. Overall, North Florida shoots 43.1 percent from the field with a 33.3 percent clip beyond the arc. The Ospreys have a scoring offense of 66.0 with 33.0 boards per game. North Florida is allowing 81.5 points per game with its opponents shooting at a 48.0 percent mark.
Tulane scores 71.5 points per game and shoots at a rate of 42.4 percent overall. The Wave is 29.5 percent from distance with 36.5 rebounds per game. Amira Mabry leads the way with 16.0 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. Kendall Sneed boasts 5.0 helpers a game, and Kanija Daniel swipes 4.0 steals per game. Daniel’s eight total steals are second most in the American, and the mark is 34th in the country. Ball movement has been key for Tulane with the team averaging 18.5 assists per game. Tulane’s pesky defense has posed problems for teams through the first two games, as the Wave forces 19.0 turnovers per game with a steals rate of 10.5 per contest.
In the game against Mizzou, Jordyn Weaver recorded her 1,000th career point. CC Mays finished just short of another milestone marker, as she enters tomorrow’s match-up needing just one rebound for 500 in her career.
The special tip-off time of 11:00 a.m. is uncommon for Tulane with this being just the fifth tip-off prior to noon local time since 2020-21. The Wave is 2-2 in the last four such games with the last win coming against Temple in the 2021 conference tournament. Head coach Ashley Langford has coached only one such contest in her career, leading her Stony Brook team to a 53-44 road win at Rutgers in 2021, her first season at the helm, with that game beginning at 11:00 a.m.
The Wave will return to action on Monday, November 17, to conclude the season-opening four-game homestand. It will be a big night at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse with the No. 5 LSU Tigers coming to town. The in-state match-up gets a national stage as the game will air on ESPNU at 6:00 p.m.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics