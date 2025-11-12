Tulane Green Wave On SI

Green Wave Women Host North Florida for Education Day Game

Early start, 11:00 a.m. today for school children to join Tulane

Doug Joubert

Tulane's Tamiah Robinson Dribbles Up the Court
Tulane's Tamiah Robinson Dribbles Up the Court / Tulane Athletics
In this story:

The Tulane University women’s basketball team is back in action tomorrow morning as the Green Wave (1-1) welcomes North Florida (1-1) to Uptown in the third game of Tulane’s four-game homestand. The contest is education day for the Wave with a special tip-off time of 11:00 a.m. at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will stream on ESPN+ and will be available through WRBH 88.3 FM.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Green Wave and Ospreys. North Florida is Tulane’s second first-time foe in the opening three contests, joining Campbell. 

Both teams are 1-1 to open the campaign with the lone loss for each team coming against an SEC opponent. North Florida won its last time out, besting Palm Beach Atlantic 70-67 at home. The Ospreys dropped their season opener at Florida, 96-62. Tulane’s results are flipped, as the Wave won the opener over Campbell before dropping a hard-fought battle to Missouri, 77-69, last Thursday.

North Florida is led by head coach Erika Lambert in her third season. Alonya Waldon leads the Ospreys in scoring with 18.0 points per game and assists with 4.5 helpers per contest. Karyzma Pierre is the team’s top rebounder with 4.5 per game. Overall, North Florida shoots 43.1 percent from the field with a 33.3 percent clip beyond the arc. The Ospreys have a scoring offense of 66.0 with 33.0 boards per game. North Florida is allowing 81.5 points per game with its opponents shooting at a 48.0 percent mark.

Tulane scores 71.5 points per game and shoots at a rate of 42.4 percent overall. The Wave is 29.5 percent from distance with 36.5 rebounds per game. Amira Mabry leads the way with 16.0 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. Kendall Sneed boasts 5.0 helpers a game, and Kanija Daniel swipes 4.0 steals per game. Daniel’s eight total steals are second most in the American, and the mark is 34th in the country. Ball movement has been key for Tulane with the team averaging 18.5 assists per game. Tulane’s pesky defense has posed problems for teams through the first two games, as the Wave forces 19.0 turnovers per game with a steals rate of 10.5 per contest.

In the game against Mizzou, Jordyn Weaver recorded her 1,000th career point. CC Mays finished just short of another milestone marker, as she enters tomorrow’s match-up needing just one rebound for 500 in her career.

The special tip-off time of 11:00 a.m. is uncommon for Tulane with this being just the fifth tip-off prior to noon local time since 2020-21. The Wave is 2-2 in the last four such games with the last win coming against Temple in the 2021 conference tournament. Head coach Ashley Langford has coached only one such contest in her career, leading her Stony Brook team to a 53-44 road win at Rutgers in 2021, her first season at the helm, with that game beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The Wave will return to action on Monday, November 17, to conclude the season-opening four-game homestand. It will be a big night at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse with the No. 5 LSU Tigers coming to town. The in-state match-up gets a national stage as the game will air on ESPNU at 6:00 p.m.

Courtesy Tulane Athletics

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/News