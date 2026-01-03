Green Wave Women Look for 1st AAC Win at Wichita State
Tulane women’s basketball continues conference play tomorrow afternoon with a tilt at Wichita State, opening the 2026 calendar year at 2:00 p.m. in the Charles Koch Center. The contest will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on the radio at WRBH 88.3 FM and on the Varsity Network App. Both the Green Wave and the Shockers dropped their American Conference openers, so each team enters the match-up hungry for its first league victory.
This will be the 17th all-time meeting between the programs. Tulane holds the series lead 9-7 and has claimed each of the last three contests. All three of those games took place last season, with each team hosting one game before a match-up in the conference tournament, which the Wave claimed 69-63.
Two Teams Searching for 1st AAC Win
Wichita State is 3-11 on the season and fresh off a 64-58 loss at Tulsa to kick off conference action. The Shockers average 60.3 points per game allow an average of 63.1. The team shoots at a 39.0 percent clip overall, but their mark from three is 28.1 percent. The Shockers secure 36.9 rebounds per contest and have just 12.4 helpers per game. Jaila Harding leads the Shockers with a scoring clip of 13.3, and Jaida McDonald is the team’s top rebounder, averaging 4.9. Taya Davis averages 3.4 assists with Abby Cater leading on defense with 2.2 steals per game. Wichita State is led by head coach Terry Nooner. The third-year coach owns a 23-55 record in Wichita.
The Wave posts 70.9 points per game while allowing 71.7. Tulane’s scoring offense is fifth best in the conference. With 40.00 rebounds per game, the Wave also ranks fifth in the league. Tulane leads the American with 15.7 assists per game, and the squad’s 7.2 made threes per contest is the third-best mark in the conference. Kanija Daniel remains Tulane’s top scorer with 11.4 points per game, and Amira Mabry joins her in double figures with a clip of 10.7. Dyllan Hanna leads on the glass with 6.9 boards per game, 11th in the conference. Kendall Sneed tops the team and ranks sixth in the league with 3.9 helpers per game. Tulane opened conference play on Tuesday at UTSA, dropping a back-and-forth battle 65-63.
Bench Play Soars for Wave
Continuing to display the program’s stout depth, Tulane ranks second in the conference with 27.0 bench points per game. This mark ranks 44th in the country. Tulane’s bench owns 351 of the team’s total 922, marking 38.1 percent of the Wave’s overall scoring coming from non-starters.
Tulane returns home next week to host Tulsa on Tuesday, January 6. Tip-off in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse is set for 6:30 p.m. with the affair streaming on ESPN+. This will be Tulane’s first home game of conference play.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.