Green Wave Women Look for 1st AAC Win at Wichita State

Tulane women’s basketball continues conference play tomorrow afternoon with a tilt at Wichita State, opening the 2026 calendar year at 2:00 p.m. in the Charles Koch Center. The contest will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on the radio at WRBH 88.3 FM and on the Varsity Network App. Both the Green Wave and the Shockers dropped their American Conference openers, so each team enters the match-up hungry for its first league victory.

This will be the 17th all-time meeting between the programs. Tulane holds the series lead 9-7 and has claimed each of the last three contests. All three of those games took place last season, with each team hosting one game before a match-up in the conference tournament, which the Wave claimed 69-63.

Two Teams Searching for 1st AAC Win

Wichita State is 3-11 on the season and fresh off a 64-58 loss at Tulsa to kick off conference action. The Shockers average 60.3 points per game allow an average of 63.1. The team shoots at a 39.0 percent clip overall, but their mark from three is 28.1 percent. The Shockers secure 36.9 rebounds per contest and have just 12.4 helpers per game. Jaila Harding leads the Shockers with a scoring clip of 13.3, and Jaida McDonald is the team’s top rebounder, averaging 4.9. Taya Davis averages 3.4 assists with Abby Cater leading on defense with 2.2 steals per game. Wichita State is led by head coach Terry Nooner. The third-year coach owns a 23-55 record in Wichita.

The Wave posts 70.9 points per game while allowing 71.7. Tulane’s scoring offense is fifth best in the conference. With 40.00 rebounds per game, the Wave also ranks fifth in the league. Tulane leads the American with 15.7 assists per game, and the squad’s 7.2 made threes per contest is the third-best mark in the conference. Kanija Daniel remains Tulane’s top scorer with 11.4 points per game, and Amira Mabry joins her in double figures with a clip of 10.7. Dyllan Hanna leads on the glass with 6.9 boards per game, 11th in the conference. Kendall Sneed tops the team and ranks sixth in the league with 3.9 helpers per game. Tulane opened conference play on Tuesday at UTSA, dropping a back-and-forth battle 65-63.

Bench Play Soars for Wave

Continuing to display the program’s stout depth, Tulane ranks second in the conference with 27.0 bench points per game. This mark ranks 44th in the country. Tulane’s bench owns 351 of the team’s total 922, marking 38.1 percent of the Wave’s overall scoring coming from non-starters.

Tulane returns home next week to host Tulsa on Tuesday, January 6. Tip-off in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse is set for 6:30 p.m. with the affair streaming on ESPN+. This will be Tulane’s first home game of conference play.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics