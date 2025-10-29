Tulane Green Wave On SI

Green Wave Women's Basketball to Host Loyola in Exhibition Game Tonight

Tulane fans get their first look at the Green Wave women's basketball team this evening when they welcome their next door neighbors, Loyola.

Doug Joubert

Tulane basketball coach Ashley Langford is flanked by Amira Mabry and Kendall Sneed
Tulane basketball coach Ashley Langford is flanked by Amira Mabry and Kendall Sneed / Wyatt Street, Tulane Athletics

The Tulane women’s basketball team will take to the court tonight, hosting Loyola (New Orleans) at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The preseason exhibition will be the first opportunity to see the Green Wave prior to the official season opener on Monday, November 3.

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Tickets are available for as low as $6.

In four all-time official games against Loyola, Tulane is 4-0 with the last regular season tilt coming in 2013, an 82-66 triumph for the Wave. This will mark the fifth consecutive season in which the Wave and Wolf Pack will play an exhibition match-up prior to the official start of the campaign. Last season, also at home, Tulane won 104-57.

The Green Wave enter the 2025-26 season as the preseason No. 5 selection in the American preseason balloting. Tulane was 17-13 with a 9-8 conference clip last season in the first campaign under the direction of head coach Ashley Langford.

Six players return to Uptown for Langford’s second season at the helm, led by senior Amira Mabry and sophomore Kendall Sneed, both of whom were American Preseason All-Conference Team selections. Sneed is the reigning American Freshman of the Year. Mabry is joined by two other senior returners in Dyllan Hanna and Kayla Hampton. Redshirt junior Jaylee Womack and sophomore Sadie Shores round out the returning core.

Langford and her staff were successful in the transfer portal over the offseason, bringing in a core of five transfers to make up the majority of eight total newcomers to the squad. A trio of graduate transfers come to the Wave in CC Mays (Marshall), Tamiah Robinson (Louisiana), and Jordyn Weaver (Queens). Two juniors round out the incoming transfer class with Jayda Brown (St. John’s) and Kanija Daniel (Chipola College). Daniel was the NJCAA National Player of the Year last season. Also new to the program are three freshmen: Madison Gordon, Shiloh Kimpson, and Mecailin Marshall.

After the exhibition Wednesday, Tulane will set its sights on the regular season opener Monday, November 3, against Campbell. Tip-off against the Fighting Camels is set for 4:00 p.m. in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse with the contest streaming on ESPN+. This will be the first of four-straight home games to begin the campaign.

Courtesy of Tulane Athletics

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/News