Green Wave Women's Basketball to Host Loyola in Exhibition Game Tonight
The Tulane women’s basketball team will take to the court tonight, hosting Loyola (New Orleans) at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The preseason exhibition will be the first opportunity to see the Green Wave prior to the official season opener on Monday, November 3.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Tickets are available for as low as $6.
In four all-time official games against Loyola, Tulane is 4-0 with the last regular season tilt coming in 2013, an 82-66 triumph for the Wave. This will mark the fifth consecutive season in which the Wave and Wolf Pack will play an exhibition match-up prior to the official start of the campaign. Last season, also at home, Tulane won 104-57.
The Green Wave enter the 2025-26 season as the preseason No. 5 selection in the American preseason balloting. Tulane was 17-13 with a 9-8 conference clip last season in the first campaign under the direction of head coach Ashley Langford.
Six players return to Uptown for Langford’s second season at the helm, led by senior Amira Mabry and sophomore Kendall Sneed, both of whom were American Preseason All-Conference Team selections. Sneed is the reigning American Freshman of the Year. Mabry is joined by two other senior returners in Dyllan Hanna and Kayla Hampton. Redshirt junior Jaylee Womack and sophomore Sadie Shores round out the returning core.
Langford and her staff were successful in the transfer portal over the offseason, bringing in a core of five transfers to make up the majority of eight total newcomers to the squad. A trio of graduate transfers come to the Wave in CC Mays (Marshall), Tamiah Robinson (Louisiana), and Jordyn Weaver (Queens). Two juniors round out the incoming transfer class with Jayda Brown (St. John’s) and Kanija Daniel (Chipola College). Daniel was the NJCAA National Player of the Year last season. Also new to the program are three freshmen: Madison Gordon, Shiloh Kimpson, and Mecailin Marshall.
After the exhibition Wednesday, Tulane will set its sights on the regular season opener Monday, November 3, against Campbell. Tip-off against the Fighting Camels is set for 4:00 p.m. in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse with the contest streaming on ESPN+. This will be the first of four-straight home games to begin the campaign.
