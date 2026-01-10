Green Wave Women Welcome Mean Green to Uptown

Tulane women’s basketball concludes its back-to-back home contests Saturday afternoon with a battle against North Texas at 2:00 p.m. at Fogelman Arena. The game will stream on ESPN+ and can be heard on WRBH 88.3 FM and the Varsity Network App.

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the programs with Tulane leading the series 6-2. When sharing the same conference, the programs are an even 2-2 against one another. Since North Texas joined the American entering the 2023-24 campaign, the Mean Green hold a 2-1 edge over the Green Wave with both of those victories marking the only two for North Texas over Tulane ever. Last season’s meetings were split with the home team winning each time. Tulane grabbed a 65-62 triumph on January 8, 2025, at home before North Texas responded with a 69-64 victory in Denton, Texas, on February 9. The Wave is a perfect 5-0 at home all-time against the Mean Green.

UNT Near the AAC Top

North Texas is 8-7 on the season with a 2-1 conference clip. The Mean Green downed East Carolina 87-63 last time out at home on Tuesday. North Texas averages 73.3 points per game with a 41.8 percent shooting mark and 32.0 percent clip from three. The Mean Green secures 43.3 rebounds per game as one of the only three programs in the conference averaging more than Tulane. Aysia Proctor leads North Texas in scoring at 13.4, and Megan Nestor is not far behind with a mark of 13.1. Nestor is the team’s top rebounder at 11.8, making her the only player in the conference averaging a double-double. Andi Schissler dishes 2.5 assists per game to lead the team.

Wave Looking to Bounce Back

Tulane is 6-9 (1-2 American) after dropping a 76-73 heartbreaker to Tulsa on Tuesday at home. The Wave holds a scoring offense of 71.0 and shoots 41.5 percent from the floor. With 40.1 rebounds per game, the Wave is fourth in the American. Tulane grabs 14.3 offensive rebounds per contest, which is third in the league. The team leads the conference in assists per game with 15.9. Kanija Daniel continues to be the top scorer with 11.4 points per game, and Amira Mabry joins her double-digits with 10.9. Mecailin Marshall is just shy of double figures at 9.6. Dyllan Hanna leads on the glass with 6.8 rebounds per game, 13th in the league. Her mark of 2.87 offensive boards per game is 10th in the conference. Kendall Sneed powers Tulane’s league-leading assist average with her mark of 4.3, fifth individually in the conference.

Green Wave near the Top in AAC Categories

Blocking has been one of Tulane’s top assets this season as the team averages 3.6 denials per game to rank third in the conference. The Wave is not far behind league-leader Memphis and its clip of 3.9 per game. Hanna is the top shot blocker on the team with her clip of 1.4, third best in the American.

Since the beginning of conference play, junior Jayda Brown has been on a tear. In the three league games, Brown is averaging 9.3 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting at a 48.0 percent rate with a three-point mark of 44.4 percent. Her last game against Tulsa was a career performance, in which she recorded her first-career double-double with 12 points and 10 boards, both career bests.

Tulane hits the road again next week with a trip to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to face Temple. Tip-off on Tuesday, January 13, is set for 6:00 p.m. CT with contest streaming on ESPN+. The Wave then returns home on Saturday, January 17, to host UAB.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics