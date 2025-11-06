Tulane Green Wave On SI

Green Wave Women Welcome Missouri to Uptown

The Tulane women's basketball team plays their second home game in a row at Fogelman, welcoming an SEC school to New Orleans

Doug Joubert

Tulane Women's Basketball celebrates a three-pointer
Tulane Women's Basketball celebrates a three-pointer / Tulane Athletics
Tulane Entertains SEC's Missou in Fogelman

Following a dramatic season-opening win Monday night over Campbell, 74-72, the Tulane women’s basketball team (1-0) continues its four-game homestand Thursday night with a battle against Missouri (1-0). Tip-off against the Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The contest will be available on ESPN+ and through WRBH 88.3 FM.

This is just the second meeting all-time between the Green Wave and Tigers, and it is the return trip of the first match-up last season in Columbia, Missouri. The Tigers won 60-52 on November 12, 2024. Tulane welcomes an SEC foe to Uptown for the first time since December 4, 2022, when LSU came to New Orleans. The Wave has 33 all-time victories over the SEC with the last coming against Florida last season, 83-81. Tulane’s last home victory over an SEC team was a 61-59 triumph over Auburn on December 22, 2016.

Two Unbeaten Teams Meet in Fogelman

Both Tulane and Mizzou won their respective season openers Monday night. Tulane bested Campbell 74-72 thanks to a game-winning put-back layup by Jordyn Weaver with 2.0 seconds left on the clock. It was the first game-winner for Tulane with 2.0 seconds or less remaining since the Florida win last season when Sherese Pittman scored with under a second to play. The Tigers defeated Central Arkansas at home, 78-71, Monday night.

Mizzou is led by head coach Kellie Harper in her first season with the program. She spent the last five seasons leading Tennessee. The Tigers grabbed 43 rebounds on opening night and shot 43.5 percent. Two Tigers had double-doubles with Shannon Dowell scoring 21 points and Jordana Reisma leading on the glass with 13 boards.

Green Wave Looking to Mabry, Sneed for Leadership

Tulane shot 43.5 percent Monday night and 40.0 percent from three. The Wave forced 19 turnovers with 10 steals, one of just four teams in the American to tally double-digit swipers in their opening contests. Amira Mabry and Kendall Sneed paced the team with 19 and 14 points, respectively. Mabry tied Jayda Brown in her Tulane debut with five rebounds for the team lead. Dyllan Hanna recorded a pair of blocks to stretch her streak of games with a denial to nine in a row dating back to last season.

Two Wave players are on the cusp of milestone markers entering Thursday’s game. Weaver is just two points short of 1,000 for her career, and CC Mays is only three rebounds away from the 500 threshold.

The homestand will continue with a bout against North Florida on Wednesday, November 12. The game will serve as Tulane’s education day contest with a special tip-off time of 11:00 a.m. The four-game home stretch concludes thereafter on Monday, November 17, with preseason No. 5 LSU coming to town. Tip-off against the Tigers is slated for 6:00 p.m.

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

