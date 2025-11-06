Green Wave Women Welcome Missouri to Uptown
Tulane Entertains SEC's Missou in Fogelman
Following a dramatic season-opening win Monday night over Campbell, 74-72, the Tulane women’s basketball team (1-0) continues its four-game homestand Thursday night with a battle against Missouri (1-0). Tip-off against the Tigers is set for 6:30 p.m. in the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The contest will be available on ESPN+ and through WRBH 88.3 FM.
This is just the second meeting all-time between the Green Wave and Tigers, and it is the return trip of the first match-up last season in Columbia, Missouri. The Tigers won 60-52 on November 12, 2024. Tulane welcomes an SEC foe to Uptown for the first time since December 4, 2022, when LSU came to New Orleans. The Wave has 33 all-time victories over the SEC with the last coming against Florida last season, 83-81. Tulane’s last home victory over an SEC team was a 61-59 triumph over Auburn on December 22, 2016.
Two Unbeaten Teams Meet in Fogelman
Both Tulane and Mizzou won their respective season openers Monday night. Tulane bested Campbell 74-72 thanks to a game-winning put-back layup by Jordyn Weaver with 2.0 seconds left on the clock. It was the first game-winner for Tulane with 2.0 seconds or less remaining since the Florida win last season when Sherese Pittman scored with under a second to play. The Tigers defeated Central Arkansas at home, 78-71, Monday night.
Mizzou is led by head coach Kellie Harper in her first season with the program. She spent the last five seasons leading Tennessee. The Tigers grabbed 43 rebounds on opening night and shot 43.5 percent. Two Tigers had double-doubles with Shannon Dowell scoring 21 points and Jordana Reisma leading on the glass with 13 boards.
Green Wave Looking to Mabry, Sneed for Leadership
Tulane shot 43.5 percent Monday night and 40.0 percent from three. The Wave forced 19 turnovers with 10 steals, one of just four teams in the American to tally double-digit swipers in their opening contests. Amira Mabry and Kendall Sneed paced the team with 19 and 14 points, respectively. Mabry tied Jayda Brown in her Tulane debut with five rebounds for the team lead. Dyllan Hanna recorded a pair of blocks to stretch her streak of games with a denial to nine in a row dating back to last season.
Two Wave players are on the cusp of milestone markers entering Thursday’s game. Weaver is just two points short of 1,000 for her career, and CC Mays is only three rebounds away from the 500 threshold.
The homestand will continue with a bout against North Florida on Wednesday, November 12. The game will serve as Tulane’s education day contest with a special tip-off time of 11:00 a.m. The four-game home stretch concludes thereafter on Monday, November 17, with preseason No. 5 LSU coming to town. Tip-off against the Tigers is slated for 6:00 p.m.
Courtesy Tulane Athletics