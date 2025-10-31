Greenie Goody Grab Bag from Tulane vs. UTSA
October 30, 2025: UTSA 48 - Tulane 26
- The loss dropped Tulane to 1-2 all-time against UTSA and 0-2 in the Alamodome.
- The Roadrunners extended their home conference winning streak to 24 with the victory.
- Since the start of the 2022 season, Tulane is now 38-12 (.760).
- The 48 points allowed was the most for the program since surrendering 55 to SMU during the 2021 season.
- Even with the loss, Tulane has won 20 of the team's last 22 regular season conference games (3-1 in 2025, 7-1 in 2024, 8-0 in 2023 and last two conference games in 2022).
- Tulane falls to 25-3 in conference regular season play since 2022. The .892 percentage is the third best in the country in that period of time.
1. Boise State 25-2 (92.5%)
2. Georgia 26-3 (89.7%)
3. Tulane 25-3 (89.2%)
4. Oregon 28-4 (87.5%)
4. SMU 24-4 (85.7%)
- The program has now won 17 of its last 21 road games… It's only defeats since the beginning of the 2022 season was the 34-19 loss at the hands of No. 13 Oklahoma, the 35-14 loss at No. 25 Army in the 2024 American Conference Championships, the 41-10 loss at No. 11 Ole Miss in the 2025 and the 48-26 loss to UTSA tonight…The program's 17 road victories since the beginning of the 2022 season leads the nation.
1. Tulane – 17
2. Oregon – 16
t-3. SMU – 15
t-3. Ohio State – 15
t-5. UNLV – 14
t-5. JMU – 14
t-5. Miami (OH) – 14
t-9. Penn State – 13
t-9. Liberty – 13
t-9. TCU – 13
12. Memphis -12
13. Utah – 11
- The game marked Tulane's first game played indoors since the team defeated USC in the 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl hosted at AT&T Stadium.
- Head Coach Jon Sumrall is now 25-4 over the course of his four-year head coaching career in games played in the months of October, November or December.
- Coach Sumrall saw his all-time record fall to 38-11 (.775) with the loss to the Roadrunners…His .775 career winning percentage ranks him fifth among current FBS coaches only behind Ohio State's Ryan Day (77-10, .885), Oregon's Dan Lanning (42-7, .857) and Georgia's Kirby Smart (111-20, .847) and Indiana's Curt Cignetti (138-37, .789).
- The loss dropped Coach Sumrall to 13-3 all-time against American Conference programs…He has defeated 11 of the 13 other current teams in the American in his career…Additionally, he now defeated 27 different schools in his head coaching career between his time at Troy and Tulane.
- Coach Jon Sumrall is 29-1 in his coaching career when his team (Troy and now Tulane) outrushes the opposition as Tulane held a 135-132 lead in rushing yards over the Roadrunners.
- Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Green Wave are now 32-4 (.888) when scoring first.
