Greenie Goody Grab Bag: Tulane vs. East Carolina 10/9/25
The incredible Strategic Communications team at Tulane puts together some pretty impressive information before and after games. We at ON SI Tulane are fortunate enough to work with them each and every week to get you as much info as we can on your Green Wave. When we get the goodies on the Greenies, we'll get it to you.
October 9, 2025: Tulane 26 - East Carolina 19
- Patrick Durkin's four field goals in the first half were the most in any half in school history…His four made field goals were one off tying the school record of five, most recently by Cairo Santos also against ECU during the 2013 campaign (12/12/13)…His four field goals were one off the high for any FBS player this season and two shy of the most of any FBS player since 1995.
- Tulane saw 12 different receivers catch a pass in the game…The only other time in the last 30 years that the Green Wave has completed passes to that many receivers was against Syracuse during the 2011 season (10/8/11)…The 12 different receivers with a reception from Retzlaff was the most by an FBS quarterback this season (bettering the 11 with a reception from ECU's Katin Houser against Campbell).
- The win was the seventh in the last nine games of the series for Tulane and fourth straight home win (in the series)…ECU has still never defeated Tulane at Yulman Stadium since the facility opened 2014…The win was Tulane's third straight over ECU and improved to the team to 9-12 all-time against the Pirates.
- The victory is the first time since 2019 that the program has won the first three home games of any season.
-Since the start of the 2022 season, Tulane is now 37-11 (.770)…The win total is the sixth-most in the country in that period of time (Georgia – 43, Ohio State – 41, Oregon – 40, Michigan – 39, Penn State – 38, Tulane – 37, Texas – 36, Notre Dame 36,).
- The Green Wave is 2-0 in conference play for the fourth straight year, sixth time since 2017 and the 12th time overall (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2019, 2017, 2013, 1998, 1997, 1949, 1939, and 1934).
- With the win, Tulane has now won 19 of the team's last 20 regular season conference games (2-0 in 2025, 7-1 in 2024, 8-0 in 2023 and last two conference games in 2022).
- The win makes the Green Wave 5-1 to start the season…It is the fourth time that Tulane has been 5-1 or better to start the year since 2019, fifth time since 1998 and the 22nd time overall (2025, 2023, 2022, 2019, 1998, 1974, 1973, 1949, 1948, 1939, 1936, 1934, 1931, 1930, 1929, 1925, 1924, 1919, 1912, 1908, 1904, and 1901).
- Head Coach Jon Sumrall is now 24-3 over the course of his four-year head coaching career in games played in the months of October, November or December…He also has a 20-3 record in home games during his career.
- The win was the first for Coach Sumrall at Tulane in three situations 1) when the team trails after three quarters, 2) when the Green Wave program is outrushed in a game and 3) when the program had been held below 30:00 in time of possession.
- Coach Sumrall saw his all-time record raise to 37-10 (.787) with the win over the Pirates…His .787 career winning percentage ranks him fourth among current FBS coaches only behind Ohio State's Ryan Day (75-10, .882), Oregon's Dan Lanning (41-6, .872) and Georgia's Kirby Smart (109-20, .844) just ahead of Indiana's Curt Cignetti (135-37, .784).
- With the win, Coach Sumrall is 5-1 for the first time in his four-year head coaching career.
- The win improved Coach Sumrall to 12-2 all-time against American Conference programs…He has now defeated 11 of the 13 other current teams in the American in his career…Additionally, he has now defeated 27 different schools in his head coaching career between his time at Troy and Tulane.
- Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Tulane has only had three games where it has been forced to punt more than six times (8 vs. Tulsa on Sept. 27, 2025, 9 on Dec. 2, 2023 vs. SMU and 7 on Sept. 17, 2022 vs. Kansas State)
- Since the beginning of the 2022 season, Green Wave is 31-3 (.911) when scoring first.
- Since the beginning of the 2016 season, Tulane is 56-7 (.888) when leading at the half.